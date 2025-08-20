Surprising Veteran Considering Signing With Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers may be looking to make a rather significant upgrade to their offensive line before the regular season begins.
On Tuesday, ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler reported that guard Dalton Risner is weighing the possibility of visiting the Steelers after already working out for the Cincinnati Bengals while also planning on meeting with the Seattle Seahawks.
Pittsburgh has focused on adding some end-of-roster and practice squad candidates on the defensive line and the secondary since the preseason began, but it hasn't brought in a player with a real chance to earn significant playing time since signing safety Chuck Clark on July 25.
Wide receiver remains the main position of need, but the Steelers' offensive line could use a boost of sorts as well. The core of the group has remained largely untouched this offseason outside of adding Andrus Peat as a veteran depth piece earlier this month, and with room for another proven commodity off the bench up front, it doesn't come as a huge surprise that Pittsburgh is showing interest in Risner.
On the flip side, however, Risner's potential interest in the Steelers is a bit peculiar. He spent the first five seasons of his career strictly as a left guard, and there's just about no world in which he'd never get the starting nod over Isaac Seumalo at the position.
Risner did log 611 snaps and make eight starts at right guard for the Minnesota Vikings last season, per Pro Football Focus, but Mason McCormick's hold on the starting job there feels rather firm as well.
For those reasons, Pittsburgh isn't an ideal fit for Risner considering he's looking for a starting role with his next team, and he'd more easily find one with the Seahawks, Bengals or another team that could eventually emerge as a suitor for his services.
The 2019 second-round pick began his stint in the NFL with the Denver Broncos. The Kansas State product was named to the PFWA NFL All-Rookie Team and went on to 62 games over four years with Denver before joining the Vikings in September 2023.
It's not a lock that Risner will officially visit the Steelers, but would be an awkward fit for him in terms of receiving meaningful playing time this season.
