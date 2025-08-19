Steelers Veteran Could Make Roster Over Rookie Will Howard
The Pittsburgh Steelers' roster decisions as it pertains to the quarterback position appeared rather clear for the majority of training camp, but a few recent developments have muddied the waters.
While appearing on the "North Shore Drive" podcast, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Ray Fittipaldo stated that Skylar Thompson's performance in the Steelers' first two preseason games may have given him the edge over Will Howard, who is dealing with a hand injury, for the final quarterback spot.
"Yea, Skylar's kind of forced their decision here," Fittipaldo said. "They honestly do have a very tough decision to make here. They can evaluate the practices, but you and I both know Mike Tomlin puts more weight on these preseason games. And when you don't have anything to go by there, that's advantage Skylar Thompson."
Thompson was the clear QB No. 4 for a majority of the offseason, and while he took some third-team reps during camp, there wasn't much of a path for him to usurp Howard and secure a spot on the 53-man roster.
Howard, who was selected in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, was a standout performer during the spring and made his mark as camp went on, further drumming up the hype surrounding him.
The 23-year-old hit a snag upon fracturing a bone in his right hand on an exchange from the center on August 5, however, sidelining him ever since.
Thompson was handed an enhanced role as a result, and he hasn't looked back. Against the Jacksonville Jaguars on August 9, he went 20-for-28 with 233 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions.
Facing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on August 16, Thompson finished 10-for-15 with 113 yards and an interception.
Though head coach Mike Tomlin didn't completely dismiss the possibility of Howard playing this preseason while speaking with reporters last week, it's unlikely that he'll suit up against the Carolina Panthers on Thursday night. Thompson should see a healthy amount of playing time once again, giving him yet another opportunity to prove himself to the Steelers' brass.
Thompson's prior experience also works in his favor, as he appeared in 10 games and started three of them for the Miami Dolphins during his three-year stint there after they selected him in the seventh round of the 2022 draft.
Pittsburgh isn't going to release Howard, and it would come as a surprise if it were to carry four quarterbacks, meaning it would likely place him on injured reserve with a return designation in order to open up a spot for Thompson.
The Steelers may also choose to keep Howard around and either trade or release Thompson depending on the health status of the former.
A lot is still up in the air right now, but Thompson deserves props for making Pittsburgh's decision tough in this case.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!