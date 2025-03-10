Titans Sign Steelers OT to Massive Contract
Offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. is leaving the Pittsburgh Steelers for the Tennessee Titans, who handed him a four-year deal worth $82 million with $50 million guaranteed, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
It had been rumored in recent days that Moore would command a sizable deal as one of the top tackles on the market, especially after Ronnie Stanley returned to the Baltimore Ravens, and that reality certainly came to fruition.
He'll join a Tennessee team that finished 3-14 this past season and owns the No. 1 overall pick, meaning Moore may protect the blindside for a rookie quarterback such as Miami's Cam Ward in 2025.
With Broderick Jones returning alongside Troy Fautanu, who is recovering from a knee injury, the Steelers never felt particularly likely to bring Moore back.
The 26-year-old was selected in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft by Pittsburgh with the No. 128 overall pick.
Moore started all 16 games as a rookie and appeared in total of 66 games throughout his four-year Steelers career.
He held down the left tackle position admirably for the team, and he represents one of Pittsburgh's biggest player development wins in recent years.
