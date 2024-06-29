All Steelers

Todd Gurley Killed Potential Steelers Trade

The former Rams running back hated the idea of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Dec 16, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley (30) carries the ball aPhiladelphia Eagles during the first half at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
The Pittsburgh Steelers nearly pulled off a trade for a big-name running back and former All-Pro. During an interview with the 25 10 Show, former Los Angeles Rams runner Todd Gurley said he almost ended up in black and gold, but shut down the idea and instead decided to hit free agency.

Gurley said that during his final season with the Rams, he knew the team would either cut or trade him. At the time, the two teams in the running for a trade - in Gurley's mind - where the Steelers and the Buffalo Bills. He wanted to go to neither, and told the team to cut him and make him a free agent.

"I knew they were either going to cut me or they was going to try and trade me,” Gurley said. "If they were going to try and trade me, they said something like Buffalo or Pittsburgh. I’m like, ‘Fuck no. Cut me.’ But yeah, I knew something was going to happen."

At the time, Gurley was in the middle of a four-year, $60 million deal with the Rams. He didn't see half of the contract, being cut in 2019 after knee issues arose, killing his speed and eventually ending the career of a two-time All-Pro and former Offensive Rookie of the Year.

In 2017 and 2018, he rushed for over 1,200 yards and led the league in rushing touchdowns both seasons. In 2019, he averaged just 3.8 yards per carry and finished with 857 rushing yards.

Instead of going to Pittsburgh or Buffalo, Gurley eventually signed a deal with the Atlanta Falcons. In his only season with the team, he rushed for 678 yards and nine touchdowns. He did not play the following season and decided to retire at the age of 27.

At the time of the trade idea, the Steelers were heading into the final year of James Connor's contract, and could've looked at Gurley as a replacement option afterward. Instead, the team drafted Alabama running back Najee Harris in 2021, who's turned out pretty well, rushing for over 1,000 yards in his first three seasons.

