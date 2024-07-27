Steelers Camp Takeaways: Beanie Bishop Shines, New Offensive Weapon?
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers hit the field at Saint Vincent College for Day 2 of training camp. Russell Wilson remained sidelined with a calf injury, making Justin Fields the starter at quarterback. But it was two rookies and some sleepers on both sides of the ball who took over as the weekend got underway in Latrobe.
Let's dive into the biggest takeaways of Day 2.
Beanie Bishop Continues to Impress
The Steelers biggest standout of Day 2 was undrafted rookie Beanie Bishop. With Cam Sutton spending time on the sideline as the team looks to replace him for the first half of the season, Bishop has stepped in as the starting slot cornerback. You didn't expect him to remain there after Day 1, even though he looked good, but the Steelers aren't moving him.
For two days now, Bishop has stolen the show for the Steelers defense. He's locked up Calvin Austin and Roman Wilson on a number of occasions and was only beat deep once on a deep back from Justin Fields to Austin. Besides that one play, Bishop looks like he's making a strong case for the starting job.
Justin Fields Improves
After an iffy first day, Justin Fields took a step forward and was more consistent on Day 2. It wasn't all good, and he started just as slow as he did the day before. But after a deep ball to Calvin Austin, everything turned around.
From there, Fields connected with several wideouts, including a bomb to George Pickens between Joey Porter Jr. and Donte Jackson. He also had a read option that looked like it would've been big in a game.
Improvement still needs to come from Fields, but he certainly took a step forward.
Roman Wilson's First Standout Day
Third-round rookie Roman Wilson didn't do much to impress during OTAs and minicamp, and on the first day of training camp, he was quiet. But on Day 2, he showed up and caught the attention of everyone in the crowd for the first time in his young career.
The best play by the rookie came across the middle when he found a whole in the zone and made a 20-yard catch from Kyle Allen. This came after catching a contested ball on the goal line during red zone team drills for a touchdown.
DeMarvin Leal Impresses
DeMarvin Leal was considered a roster bubble candidate heading into his third season, but on Day 2 he impressed. Leal would've had at least two sacks on the day and ran down a wideout on the sideline to stop a play from really going anywhere.
Outside of Bishop, Leal was the most impressive member of the defense. He told reporters afterward that he feels 100% and energized this summer. That's a change of pace after being a bit sluggish last summer.
The Steelers are hoping Leal finds his breakout season in year three.
Steelers Have a Fullback
The Steelers offense had the crowd buzzing with some deep passes, but the excitement peaked when Najee Harris bursted through a hole and took a run to the endzone during team drills.
Leading the way was Jack Colletto, who is quickly becoming a name to watch. The fullback out of Oregon State feels like he could have a place within this group, and the Steelers offense under Arthur Smith is designed for physical runs.
Starting keeping an eye on the fullback usage, because Pittsburgh seems to be going old school.
Make sure you bookmark Steelers OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more