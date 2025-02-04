What It Would Cost Steelers to Land Myles Garrett
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers watched the AFC North get a massive shake up when Cleveland Browns reigning Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett requested a trade out of the organization.
It was a move some antiticpated, but the Browns were not ready for. They made it known in recent weeks that they had no intentions of trading Garrett, who at the time was looking for answers to when the team would be ready to compete. Now, he wants out, and is making it public that he'd like to leave this offseason.
Every team will have the same question, but for the Steelers, that question comes with a little more. Teams outside the AFC North will ask, "how much will Garrett cost?" The Steelers, like the rest of the division, will ask, "how much more will Garrett cost?"
There seems to be an early floor and an early ceiling. Maybe a team gives up a first-round pick and multiple second and third-round picks, or maybe the deal is multiple first-rounders. Obviously, when talking about the Steelers, you go with the latter, and expect that even that comes with an AFC North tax.
You can make it simple and say, the Steelers have to double it, or you can start to play around. Yes, three first-round draft picks would likely be too much to pass on, even for a division rival. You're probably not going to be able to get close with just one first-rounder plus more, unless that more is multiple second-round picks and a player. A good player.
So, what are you giving up for the former first-overall pick, reigning DPOY and a 29-year-old with 102.5 sacks and who's only had one season without double-digit sacks - his rookie season? Maybe the Steelers could offer their first-round pick, three second-round picks and George Pickens, or Alex Highsmith. Maybe they can toss Broderick Jones in the mix if they are close but no cigar.
Next, comes the question of, should they? No. Plain and simple. The Steelers have a need for defensive stardom and some added firepower along their defensive line. Re-vamping their defensive line is one of their highest priorities this offseason, and even if Garrett is 29, he's in his prime and worth every penny.
But the Steelers aren't Super Bowl contenders with Myles Garrett. And if making the NFL's most expensive defense even more expensive with just one name is the call, it's opening the flood gates for the rest of it go wrong and everyone becoming a critic - again.
Myles Garrett is hard to come by. And the Steelers are going to be thrilled to watch him leave Cleveland and the AFC North. But chances are the price tag is much too high for the Steelers, and even if they can get everything else figured out before he's moved, there are too many long-term question marks to give up that kind of capital.
Instead, they'll likely hope he leaves the AFC in general and that they only have to meet him once every few seasons. A smaller, but still significant victory for the Steelers.
