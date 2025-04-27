What Steelers Are Getting in QB Will Howard
After selecting one of the very best defensive tackles in Round One, the Pittsburgh Steelers have made four picks consisting of teammates from Iowa and teammates from Ohio State.
Alongside edge rusher teammate and fellow national champion Jack Sawyer, quarterback Will Howard will be Pittsburgh-bound to take the next step in his football career. Casting aside the sixth-round selection, when you calculate his size, leadership, the 73 percent completion rate he generated last season, and his proven ability to perform under pressure, Howard could be a valuable addition to Pittsburgh's quarterback room.
Standing 6-foot-4 and weighing 235 pounds, Howard is a physical presence at the position. His college career is marked by perseverance and growth, with a notable transition to Columbus as a four-year starter at Kansas State.
Over the course of his time at Kansas State, Howard threw for over 5,700 yards and 48 touchdowns. Understandably, considering the receivers abnd the Chip Kelly backdrop, it was Howard's lone season with the Buckeyes that truly solidified his draft stock.
In 2024, Howard led Ohio State to a national title, completing 73.1% of his passes for 4,010 yards and 35 touchdowns versus 10 interceptions. He was particularly impressive in the College Football Playoff, throwing for over 1,150 yards and eight touchdowns across two games.
At the conclusion of the final post-season tilts, Howard was tabbed Offensive MVP in the Cotton Bowl and in the National Championship Game. He deserved that, no doubt.
Scouts rave about Howard's strong arm, accuracy on deep throws, and poise in clutch moments. He’s known for layering passes over defenders and extending plays when needed. However, his decision-making and ball placement have been shaky at times.
He's criticized at times for forcing throws under pressure, a tendency he'll have to break in order to earn the trust of the decision-makers in Pittsburgh.
Howard has the potential to develop into a long-term contributor in Pittsburgh. His experience in high-pressure situations and his well-documented leadership capability should make the young quarterback an asset inMike Tomlin's locker room.
Given the right guidance and time to adapt, Howard has the tools to be an intriguing option for the Steelers' offense.
With the selection of Will Howard, the Steelers have not only added another body to their quarterback depth chart but also a player with the mental toughness and winning experience that could pay off in the long run.
