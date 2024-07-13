Will Compton Slams Steelers CB After Suspension
PITTSBURGH -- Cam Sutton was issued an 8 week suspension this week for the upcoming season due to domestic battery charges. After being cut by the Detroit Lions due to the charges, the Pittsburgh Steelers signed Sutton to a one-year deal in June.
The deal marked a reunion of Sutton and the Steelers, where he played the first six seasons of his career from 2017 to 2022.
The Steelers needed any secondary help they could get, as the position group was a large weakness last season. Other than Joey Porter Jr., the rest of the secondary either played badly or were unable to remain healthy, making secondary moves necessary this offseason.
Many people have reacted to the news of the suspension, but former NFL Linebacker and current podcaster Will Compton had one of the strongest reactions on his X account.
"Cameron Sutton assaulting and strangling his girl, and only being suspended 8 games is absolutely insane," Compton posted.
Compton later replied to a user asking if he was surprised with a "nope", showing that Compton not only believes the punishment should be heavier, but that he was not surprised that the NFL did not do so.
Compton is not the first person to express their displeasure on the inconsistency of NFL suspensions. The issue has gone on for years, with articles like the CBS Sports article from 2014 on Ray Rice highlighting the relative randomness of suspension lengths up until that point.
Sutton will rejoin the team before week 10, in which the Steelers will take on the Washington Commanders in Landover. In the meantime, the Steelers will attempt to fill the void with other players on the roster.
Expect the Steelers to rely heavily on players like Donte Jackson, who they received in return for dealing Diontae Johnson to the Panthers. Darius Rush and Josiah Scott are possible impact players for the Steelers secondary as well.
