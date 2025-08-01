Will Howard Shines at Steelers Training Camp
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers may be starting to see an uptick in their rookie quarterback. After a week of looking comfortable on the field, sixth-round pick Will Howard had his best day as a Steeler, making a number of passes that stood out, with some coming against notable names on defense.
To this point, Howard has looked fine, but hasn't stood out as a winner at camp. Being a sixth-round draft pick, the expectations weren't very high coming into camp, and as the week came and gone, it started to feel like Howard looking comfortable would be the best he'd do.
That changed. As the Steelers took the field for an earlier practice, the day before Friday Night Lights, Howard put on his best performance, helping contirbute to a day where the offense soared for the first time since camp opened.
It started in one-on-one drills when Howard threw a perfect pass to Darnell Washington over Cole Holcomb along the sideline. Coverage was good by Holcomb, but Howard utilized Washington's size and found his tight end for the win.
In team drills, it continued. Howard found Roc Taylor deep down the sideline between between two defenders for what was Taylor's biggest play of training camp. On the following play, he found Scotty Miller over the middle on a crossing route over a defender and right into Miller's hands.
The next play, he stepped up again, hitting Max Herlman for another completion.
Howard has a ways to go before he's competing for the Steelers starting job next season, but this is a start. The first exciting day for the rookie means the growth is starting to make it's way onto the field.
Behind Aaron Rodgers, the hope is that Howard can develop into a piece worthy of competing for a starting job one day. But for now, it's about taking steps forward. Something he did for the first time at Saint Vincent College.
