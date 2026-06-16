5 Goals for Steelers Between Now and Training Camp

Now that the offseason program is done, the Pittsburgh Steelers can take a bit of a step back for the next month-and-a-half or so until training camp officially begins.

The Steelers can't completely rest on their laurels, however, as there's still some tasks they should take care of and look to complete before heading over to Latrobe.

With that, here are five goals for Pittsburgh between now and training camp.

Nov 9, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Keeanu Benton (95) celebrates after a sack against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second quarter of the game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Get at Least One More Extension Done

Pittsburgh is already ahead of the curve when it comes to locking up its young talent, signing Nick Herbig and Darnell Washington to four-year deals worth $100 million and $42 million, respectively.

The organization would appear far from done on that front, though. Joey Porter Jr. is in position to ink an extension that comes in near the top of the cornerback market, and Keeanu Benton should garner a contract worth somewhere in the low-to-mid teens from an average annual value perspective.

It doesn't seem out of the question that Spencer Anderson, the favorite to win the right guard job, could land his own new deal either.

Having all of those negotiations hang over their head once training camp begins is not an ideal situation for the Steelers, meaning hammering out at least one more agreement before late July is imperative.

Add Veteran Safety Depth

Jaquan Brisker and DeShon Elliott is a more-than-capable starting tandem at safety for Pittsburgh, but with the former having a troubling history of concussions while the latter played in just five games last season due to knee and hamstring injuries, there are some durability concerns with both players.

Darnell Savage is more of a band-aid No. 3 safety than anything, and Jalen Ramsey won't exactly be an inspiring option at the position whenever he moves back there from slot corner in certain packages.

With Sebastian Castro and Robert Spears-Jennings almost strictly profiling as special teams in 2026, the Steelers still have a rather glaring need for a quality backup safety.

Whether it's by signing a free agent or scouring the trade market, it would behoove Pittsburgh to add to its current safety group in the coming weeks.

Jan 12, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during the first half of an AFC Wild Card Round game against the Houston Texans at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Restructure Another Contract

The Steelers got their first contract restructure of the offseason out of the way with Pat Freiermuth in late May, opening up right around $4.25 million for the 2026 campaign.

Pittsburgh only has $3.194 million in cap space now though, which is the least in the NFL per Over the Cap, and that won't fly.

With more business to attend to, the Steelers could free up a significant amount of money by restructuring the contracts of T.J. Watt ($20.466 million) and/or DK Metcalf ($17.775 million) assuming they're comfortable kicking the can down the road with either player.

Alex Highsmith ($6.642 million) and Ramsey ($14.560 million) would also yield major savings if their own deals were to be restructured, but it feels particularly unlikely with the latter because he's 31-years-old and has no guaranteed money left on his contract while having roster and option bonuses.

Part Ways With Malik Harrison

Harrison was one of Pittsburgh's primary cut candidates at the beginning of the offseason, yet he's stuck around thus far while the team has made no changes to its inside linebacker room beyond re-signing Cole Holcomb to a two-year contract worth $5 million.

The 28-year-old is a solid enough backup who can play on run downs as well as special teams, but he's hardly irreplaceable.

It feels unlikely that the Steelers will be able to find a trade partner for Harrison, though cutting him would open up $4.750 million in cap space while coming with a $2.040 million dead money charge.

Pittsburgh largely already has the pieces it needs at the position in Patrick Queen, Payton Wilson, Cole Holcomb and Carson Bruener, and the savings that would come with letting Harrison go might be too enticing to pass up.

Dec 28, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) warms up before the game against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Set Framework for a Mason Rudolph Trade

With the offseason program coming to a close for all 32 teams, an opening at quarterback probably won't open up due to an injury over the next month-plus. That shouldn't preclude the Steelers from staying active on the phones and surveying the league for any potential takers for Rudolph, however.

The backup quarterback job hasn't officially been won by Will Howard just yet, though it sure feels like that's the way things are trending and have been for quite a while.

With no spot on the roster for Rudolph assuming things play out that way and with any number of teams in need of a veteran who could either serve as a dependable backup or starting option for a few games if their No. 1 signal caller is hurt, it's not unreasonable to believe Pittsburgh could land a sixth- or seventh-round pick for the 30-year-old.

Again, a trade likely won't materialize until training camp, if at all, but laying the groundwork during their downtime should be a primary goal for the Steelers.

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