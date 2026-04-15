Best Late-Round Steals in Steelers History (And Why They Slipped)

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are an organization defined by the draft picks that have led them to NFL glory. The 1970s Steel Curtain team was led by first-round choices like Terry Bradshaw, Franco Harris and Joe Greene, building an unflappable core that captured four championships.

The 2000s and 2010s were once again defined by the high draft picks that led the Steelers to titles. Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was the 11th overall pick in 2004 and Troy Polamalu the 16th overall pick the year before. Two Super Bowls later, and it was a successful era of football.

Lost in the shuffle, however, are the late-round picks that have shaped this franchise. Going back decades, the Steelers have been one of the best franchises at identifying talent late in the draft and turning them into NFL stars. These three stand out as the greatest examples of late-round steals in Steelers draft history.

Antonio Brown - 195th Overall in 2010 NFL Draft

The best recent example is quite easy to point out. Wide receiver Antonio Brown was an afterthought in 2010, selected in the sixth round of the draft after a successful NCAA career at Central Michigan.

Looking back at his scouting report, the biggest knock on Brown was his size (5'10"), but he was also criticized for his hands and route-running skills. The Steelers didn't focus on that, however; instead, they focused on his unreal production at CMU. He posted two 1,000-yard seasons and another with 998 receiving yards. Because he played at a small school, teams overlooked and underestimated him.

The Steelers saw the production and took a chance with the 195th overall pick. As a result, they landed one of the greatest receivers in franchise history.

Dec 22, 1974; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Rocky Bleier (20) carries the ball against the Buffalo Bills during the 1974 AFC Wild Card Playoff Game at Three Rivers Stadium. The Steelers defeated the Bills 32-14. Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons-Imagn Images | Malcolm Emmons-Imagn Images

Rocky Bleier - 16th Round Pick in 1968

How many 16th-round picks ran for 1,000 yards in the NFL? I don't know, but one of them was Rocky Bleier, whom the Steelers plucked out of Notre Dame late in the 1969 NFL Draft.

Bleier was a do-it-all guy in the Steelers' offense. The go-to guy behind Harris, he was a threat on the ground and as a receiver out of the backfield. During the 1976 season, he ran for a career-high 1,036 yards and five touchdowns. He finished his career with 3,865 rushing yards and 23 touchdowns, but most importantly, he won four Super Bowls.

What makes Bleier so special is what interrupted his NFL career. After his rookie season, he was drafted into the United States military and fought in the Vietnam War. He returned after a two-year hiatus for the 1970 season and was later awarded a Purple Heart after sustaining injuries during his tour.

Why did Bleier fall so far, you might ask? Well, the unfortunate reality is that he wasn't that productive during his time with Notre Dame. His best NCAA season came in his final year, when he accumulated 357 rushing yards. Bleier had the last laugh, however, as he lifted the Lombardi Trophy four times.

L.C. Greenwood - 10th Round Pick in 1969

The Steel Curtain doesn't happen with "Mean" Joe, but it also doesn't happen without L.C. Greenwood, another absolute steal of a pick for the Steelers.

As one of the feared defensive ends along the Steelers' line, Greenwood is still one of the most overlooked players in Steelers history, but it doesn't diminish how electric he was. The 6'6" DE was a powerful force, using flashing speed and agility combined with unreal strength to bully opposing offenses. He was a two-time All-Pro and named to six Pro Bowls during his career.

Greenwood is an example of how to nurture production out of the right talent and mentality. He was overlooked because he was deemed too thin and long for the defensive end position. The Steelers saw a player who could be effective, took the gamble, and were 100% correct.

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