Three Players Steelers Could Trade Up for in NFL Draft

In an NFL Draft where a majority of teams appear to be looking to trade down, the Pittsburgh Steelers fall on the opposite side of the spectrum.

Due to having 12 picks in hand, the Steelers can get both aggressive and creative in moving up the board for the prospects they covet in this year's class, whether that's on Day 1, 2 or 3.

With that, here are three players Pittsburgh should pounce on the opportunity to trade up for.

Oct 18, 2025; Provo, Utah, USA; Utah Utes offensive lineman Spencer Fano (55) waits for the play against the BYU Cougars during the first half at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Spencer Fano

As we get closer and closer to the official start of the draft, the more it feels like Penn State's Olaivavega Ioane is going to fly off the board earlier than it appeared he would as recently as last week.

With the New York Giants now owning the No. 10 overall pick after trading Dexter Lawrence to the Cincinnati Bengals, and the Baltimore Ravens looming as a threat to select Ioane at No. 14, the Steelers' path to landing arguably the best guard in the class have become convoluted.

Though there's expected to be a huge run on offensive linemen in the first round, there's still a chance Fano could slip into the mid-teens or so if Ioane and Miami's Francis Mauigoa are taken before him.

If he is available once the Ravens make their pick, Pittsburgh should try to strike a deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at No. 15 and land Fano, who is versatile and a fantastic athlete that might be best suited to play on the interior of the offensive line long-term due to his shorter arms.

Deion Burks

Should the Steelers prioritize adding one, if not several, pieces to their offensive line early in the draft and thus wide receiver goes unaddressed until the third round or so, Burks is the type of player worth moving up for towards the end of Day 2.

The main critique of Burks' profile is his size, as he stands at just a shade under 5-foot-10 and 180 pounds, but he's still shown the ability to line up out of both the slot and on the outside with blazing speed.

An impressive route-runner who is a threat to opposing defenses in the open field, Burks would provide the type of spark and explosiveness to Pittsburgh's receiver room that isn't really there at the moment.

Sep 6, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers linebacker Kyle Louis (9) in action against the Central Michigan Chippewas during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Kyle Louis

Much like Burks, Louis is a special athlete that's worth packaging a few picks and moving up for either at the end of the second round or beginning of the third.

Though Louis is not a conventional linebacker in any sense of the word with some deficiencies against the run at right around 6-foot-0 and 220 pounds, you just simply won't find a more fluid mover at the position in the class.

A secure tackler and playmaker whose speciality is coverage, Louis is a Swiss Army knife that defensive coordinator Patrick Graham can feature in any number of packages and watch thrive. Plus, it doesn't hurt that he spent the last four years essentially practicing right next to the Steelers while attending the University of Pittsburgh.

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