Steelers Potential Trade Partner Just Revealed Themselves

With 12 picks at their disposal, and in an NFL Draft where multiple teams are looking to move down, the Pittsburgh Steelers are in position to pounce on the opportunity to move up from the No. 21 overall pick in the first round.

It appears that the Steelers could already lay the groundwork for a trade-up too, as Miami Dolphins general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan stated that the team is more likely to slide down the board than up, per NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe.

Dolphins GM Jon-Eric Sullivan says they are more likely to trade down than trade up in this draft.



Sully says where they are in roster building stage where he’d value 2 good players over 1 really good players.



Dolphins have 11 picks (7 in the top 100) & could seek even more. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) April 15, 2026

There are a number of potential partners out there for Pittsburgh, but if Miami is open for business, the two sides could be a match.

What Would It Take to Move Up with Dolphins?

With it looking like a buyer's market, the price tag for the Steelers to move from No. 21 to No. 11, where the Dolphins sit, likely won't be as high as it typically would be.

Pittsburgh's first offer should sit somewhere in the range of No. 21 and two of their third-rounders, perhaps No. 76 and No. 99, as well as No. 161 for No. 11 and No. 227.

If that isn't to Miami's liking, than the Steelers may have no choice but to toss their second-rounder, which is No. 53 overall, in the package while the Dolphins send back a Day 3 pick, such as No. 130, alongside No. 11.

Pittsburgh probably wouldn't be too thrilled about trading away its second-rounder to move up 10 spots in the first round unless one of the top players in the class drops, but that might be what it ultimately takes to get a trade done.

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Carnell Tate (17) celebrates during the NCAA football game against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich. on Nov. 29, 2025. Ohio State won 27-9. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Who Could Steelers Target if They Move Up to No. 11?

Ohio State wide receiver Carnell Tate is one of the few players worth making that leap up to No. 11 for the Steelers, given that he's an all-around threat in the passing game who is expected to go inside the top-10.

Another Buckeye in safety Caleb Downs, whose arguably the top player in the entire class, is another name worth monitoring as a potential target for the Steelers if he remains on the board into the early double-digit range on Day 1.

Pittsburgh likely won't have to move up to No. 11 in order to land one of the top offensive lineman, such as Utah's Spencer Fano or Penn State's Olaivavega Ioane, and the same goes for USC wide receiver Makai Lemon.

For that reason, Downs and Tate might be the only players talented enough to get the Steelers motivated enough to pull off a trade with Miami, but it's possible they have another name or two in mind as well.

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