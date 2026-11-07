Ranking Steelers Top 2027 QB Draft Options

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are focused on making the most of 2026, but in the NFL, you always have to keep an eye towards the future.

The Steelers are no different. The organization is all-in on getting the most out of future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The soon-to-be 43-year-old wants to ride off into the sunset hoisting the Lombardi Trophy, and the Steelers want to bring him there.

But they also have to plan for life without him, which is quickly approaching. The 2027 NFL Draft is not meeting the unrealistic expectations many set for the quarterback class, but first-round talents remain. Especially for the Steelers, who might be one of the teams selecting a signal-caller with their first pick. Where things currently stand, this is how those NCAA prospects rank from least to best fit for the franchise.

7. Arch Manning - Texas

Two reasons rank the next member of the Manning family at the bottom of first-round options.

The first is that he's played inconsistently in 2026. Part of it is on head coach Steve Sarkisian, in my opinion, but an equal part of the problem is Manning's decision-making.

The second issue is that he's not a guaranteed member of the 2027 NFL Draft class. If anything, the shakiness of this season might compel him to return to the NCAA for one more year.

6. Trinidad Chambliss - University of Mississippi

Many folks, like Steelers On SI publisher Noah Strackbein, were eager for Trinidad Chambliss to enter the 2026 NFL Draft. He's only built on that excitement this season, throwing for over 2,100 passing yards and 18 touchdown passes, along with seven rushing touchdowns through eight games.

So, why is he lower on this ranking? It's simple, and reductive. At 6'0 and 205 pounds, he's a bit undersized for a long-term quarterback, especially one as mobile and athletic as Chambliss is. He's also 24 years old already and will turn 25 before Week 1 of the 2027 NFL season. That helps some players, like New Orleans Saints QB Tyler Shough, but it's no guarantee that he will be immediately ready for the NFL due to his experience and age.

Oct 31, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) looks on during the fourth quarter against the Auburn Tigers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

5. Jayden Maiava - USC

Contrasting Chambliss is USC signal-caller Jayden Maiava. At 6'4" and 230 pounds, he's a prototypical quarterback in many respects. So far in 2026, he's surpassed 2,500 passing yards and 20 touchdowns, with just five interceptions. He's taken care of the ball and he just led the Trojans to a huge win over Ohio State,

4. C.J. Carr - Notre Dame

There's a ton to like about Notre Dame quarterback C.J. Carr. He has ideal size (6'2", 215 pounds) and put together two nearly identical campaigns as the Fighting Irish's starter. So far in 2026, he has 1,849 passing yards and 18 touchdowns. He's also played extremely clean football, being sacked just twice and throwing a single interception. It's a credit to his offensive line and the group around him, but it's also a reflection of the high-level processing and pocket navigation that Carr has at the position. And that's what makes him such an exciting player.

3. Dante Moore - University of Oregon

Injury dealt Dante Moore a bad hand this season, but he remains a top prospect. He has a great arm, he's highly mobile, he protects the ball, he's a great leader and he's ready for the rigors of the NFL.

It's a short and sweet evaluation of Moore. If he's healthy, he should be one of the first quarterbacks taken in the 2027 NFL Draft.

2. Darian Mensah - University of Miami

Credit to Darian Mensah and the Miami Hurricanes, as they look to remain undefeated in 2026.

Mensah has been electric along the way. He's thrown for 2,425 passing yards, 25 touchdowns and one interception. He's added on 109 rushing yards and two touchdowns with his legs, showcasing just how much of a well-rounded threat he is at the position.

I firmly believe that Mensah will be the first overall draft pick in the 2027 NFL Draft. I also believe he's the second-best player at his position.

1. Drew Mestemaker - Oklahoma State

The most complete quarterback in this class is not a question, in my opinion. Drew Mestemaker is a true gunslinger, with a big arm and accuracy that many NFL quarterbacks would envy. He's thrown for over 2,600 passing yards in his first season with the Cowboys, producing 25 touchdowns and completing 65.5% of his pass attempts. At 6'3" and 215 pounds, he's an ideal NFL quarterback, and he's shown an ability to use his feet if he has to.

What I like most about Mestemaker is the way he anticipates the game. Not only does he have the arm, he sees the play develop before it happens. And while he has flaws, his skill set screams NFL quarterback.

Other Names to Watch:

CJ Bailey - North Carolina State

Demond Williams Jr. - University of Washington

Austin Simmons - University of Missouri

LaNorris Sellers - University of South Carolina

These four players are not currently projected to be first-round picks, but they each are names to monitor. Should either have an exceptional run to conclude the 2026 campaign, they could leapfrog into a first-round evaluation.

And if they don't, they all could be day two picks for the Steelers to consider.