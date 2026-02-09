5 Free Agents Steelers Can Realistically Sign This Offseason

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers have to make good use of the free agency period, and there are five realistic targets this offseason. With the eighth-most salary cap space, according to OverTheCap, the Steelers can upgrade multiple positions when the 2026 league year commences.

With a projected $45 million in available salary cap space, the Steelers can bring in multiple players. These five stand out, however, as the most realistic free agent targets this spring.

Jahan Dotson - Wide Receiver, Philadelphia Eagles

The 25-year-old Jahan Dotson hasn’t lived up to expectations after being the 16th overall selection in the 2022 NFL Draft. After stops with the Washington Commanders and Philadelphia Eagles, Dotson could find a depth role in Pittsburgh. The organization is likely to bring a group of new pass-catchers, and a player like Dotson is the exact type of receiver they'd take a flyer on.

David Edwards - Left Guard, Buffalo Bills

The Steelers are in need of certainty along the left side of the offensive line. Veteran guard Isaac Seumalo is a free agent and might be mauling over retirement.

In could step 29-year-old David Edwards, who spent the 2025 season with the Buffalo Bills. He posted a pass-blocking win rate of 95%, according to ESPN, which ranked 12th out of 65 qualifying guards last season. Edwards could come in and stabilize the left side as other key positions remain in flux.

Kenneth Walker - Running Back, Seattle Seahawks

The Steelers might lose another running back named Kenneth in Kenny Gainwell, and they will need another player to fill out their running back duo. Walker is a dual-threat back, much like Gainwell. This past season, he produced over 1,000 rushing yards in the regular season and hauled in 31 receptions.

Quay Walker - Linebacker, Green Bay Packers

Patrick Queen is entering the final season of his contract, and after an inconsistent 2025, the Steelers need a new starter alongside Payton Wilson.

He’ll turn 26 during the 2026 season and could right the wrong that was Queen’s massive free-agent deal. He can stop the run and drop into pass coverage, making him the perfect addition to the defense.

Nahshon Wright - Cornerback, Chicago Bears

Needing a second cornerback opposite Joey Porter Jr., the expectation is that the Steelers will draft a top defensive back in the first three rounds of the 2026 NFL Draft. However, there are a few cornerbacks, like Nashon Wright, who might solve this problem for the upcoming season.

What makes Wright so enticing is his size and length. Coming in at 6’4”, he would give the Steelers two big, physical cornerbacks for opposing receivers to put up with.

