EXCLUSIVE: Franchise Legend Names Steelers Perfect Draft Players

Ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft, Pittsburgh Steelers legend Jerome Bettis shared his thoughts on how the team should approach filling out their incoming rookie class.

In an interview with Steelers On SI's Noah Strackbein and Jacob Punturi, Bettis advocated for the organization to bypass selecting a quarterback with one of their first picks and instead bring in a prospect on Day 3 who could develop under head coach Mike McCarthy.

"What we do know about this draft is it's not top heavy on quarterbacks," Bettis said. "If I'm looking at this draft, I'm saying, 'OK, maybe I can look at a fourth-, maybe fifth-round pick, much like Will Howard was. You get 'em right in the draft and see how he develops.

"I would like at maybe in the fifth, sixth round, maybe if I really liked a guy like Carson Beck maybe in the fourth or fifth round, you may pull the trigger and say, 'you know, I like this guy, he's athletic enough, he's got size, he's got a injury history, we gotta be careful with that, so that tells you OK, later in the draft."

From there, Bettis listed a pair of offensive linemen he believes would fit Pittsburgh well in Penn State's Olaivavega Ioane and Georgia's Monroe Freeling as well as a linebacker in Georgia's CJ Allen.

"There's a couple offensive linemen that you look at and say, 'Oof, they're some really good guys,'" Bettis said. "There's a guard at Penn State [Ioane]... he's physical, and he gets after you, so there's just some guys like that. There's a guard at Georgia, Freeling I think his name is, he's a stud...

"I just see these offensive linemen as guys that I would look at and say, 'We can build a future with him.' There's a linebacker at Georgia [Allen] as well that I think would fit really well into the scheme of the Steelers. If I was drafting, I would look offensive line, I would look linebacker, quarterback, and I would try to get maybe a second-round receiver and go at it in that direction."

Nov 9, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Monroe Freeling (57) blocks during the first half against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Could Steelers Follow Bettis' Plan?

For all intents and purposes, Bettis could end up nailing the Steelers' draft strategy.

It appeared for most of the pre-draft process that Pittsburgh was intent on choosing a receiver at No. 21 overall, but that outcome seems less probable now than it did about a month ago.

If the organization does look to upgrade its offensive line, particularly on the left side, in the first round, Alabama's Kadyn Proctor is a name that's been linked to them endlessly.

Both Ioane and Freeling would be strong picks for the Steelers, and it's more likely at this stage that the latter will remain on the board for when the team is on the clock, that is if they stay in their original spot.

Pittsburgh would then likely focus on adding a receiver early on Day 2, much like Bettis suggested, with Alabama's Germie Bernard, Tennessee's Chris Brazzell II and Louisville's Chris Bell standing out as the top potential options at No. 53 overall.

Quarterback is, of course, a substantial piece of the puzzle as well. Unless the Steelers have masterfully hidden their infatuation with Alabama's Ty Simpson and plan on taking him in the first round, the sweet spot to address the position is either late on Day 2 or early Day 3.

Since Aaron Rodgers' return is likely looming, Pittsburgh doesn't need a signal caller to come in and play right away. Instead, they can take their time developing and make the most of the reps they get throughout the offseason before sitting behind the four-time MVP in 2026.

Whether it's Penn State's Drew Allar, LSU's Garrett Nussmeier, Beck or even more of a developmental project such as Arkansas' Taylen Green or North Dakota State's Cole Payton, the Steelers are certain to add to their quarterback room in this year's draft.

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