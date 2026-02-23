New QB Option Enters Draft for Steelers

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers are always looking for their quarterback of the future and this one player could fill that role.

Joey Aguilar is now a quarterback that NFL teams, particularly the Steelers, can look at potentially adding this upcoming draft, following him losing a recent court case.

Aguilar and his legal team argued that his two seasons he played at junior college shouldn't count towards his collegiate eligibility, as he spent two seasons at Appalachian State and 2025 with Tennessee.

A Tennessee judge, Chancery Christopher D. Heagerty denied Aguilar's request to play again in Knox County Chancery Court in Knoxville, Tenn., which puts the quarterback into the NFL Combine and for a chance to show his talents to NFL teams.

What the Steelers Would Get In Aguilar?

If the Steelers are looking for someone to throw the ball around and pick up big yardage, they surely would get that in Aguilar.

Aguilar threw for over 80 touchdowns and 10,000 yards in his last three seasons, two with Appalachian State in 2023 and 2024 and then 2025 with Tennessee.

Joey Aguilar Division I Stats

Stat Total Passing Completions/Attempts (%) 783/1,254 (62.4%) Passing Yards 10,325 yards Passing Touchdowns/Interceptions 80/34 Quarterback Rating 147.2

Aguilar stands 6-foot-3 and 225 pounds and has good composure in the pocket, dealing with pressure and making plays. He's even better with time to throw, finding his wide receivers for difficult connections.

He's also not afraid to go deep and find his man, which does explain his 10+ interceptions per season, but can also work for large gains and big time touchdowns.

Tennessee quarterback Joey Aguilar (6) pulls back for the throw during the Music City Bowl NCAA college football game against Illinois on Dec. 30, 2025, in Nashville, Tennessee. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Aguilar isn't going to dominate on the ground, but can still move around and get in the end zone when needed in short yardage situations.

He struggled at times against top opponents, including two interceptions in home defeats to Georgia, 44-41 in overtime in Week 3, and Oklahoma, 33-27 in Week 10.

Aguilar also didn't produce enough in losses to rival Vanderbilt, 45-24 at home in the regular season finale, and vs. Illinois, 30-28 in the Music City Bowl, with just one passing touchdown in each game.

His time at Appalachian State, setting school records with 3,757 passing yards and 33 touchdowns in 2023, his first season at Division I.

Aguilar is also an older quarterback, turning 25 years old in June, so there's some maturity he brings that maybe other signal-callers might not have.

When Would the Steelers Potentially Take Him?

The NFL Combine will give teams an idea of where Aguilar is compared to his peers and where he stands heading into the draft.

Aguilar looks like a day three draft pick, falling later on towards the end, instead of one of the top picks, like Heisman Award winner and National Champion Fernando Mendoza of Indiana.

The Steelers will likely bring back Aaron Rodgers as their starting quarterback for 2026, under head coach Mike McCarthy. They also have Mason Rudolph as backup quarterback and 2025 draft selection Will Howard as the third-stringer.

Aguilar could occupy a spot on the practice squad and give the Steelers a new option for next season, especially if there are injuries or poor performances.

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter for the latest news and updates on the Pittsburgh Steelers