Steelers Add Another Former Mike McCarthy Coach to Staff

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy is almost one week into the job and has already filled many roles on his staff, most of which he has previous relationships with.

The Steelers are reportedly hiring two strength and conditioning coaches in Mark Lovat and Greg Thorne, according to Alan Saunders of SteelersNow , filling vacant roles on McCarthy's staff.

Lovat and Thorne both worked for McCarthy while with the Green Bay Packers, where he served as head coach for 13 seasons, 2006-18, winning Super Bowl XLV in 2010.

The Steelers had Phil Matusz as their head strength and coordinator coach the past two seasons. Roderick Moore was the Steelers sport science coordinator, Garrett Giemon was the senior conditioning coordinator and both Tyler Judkins and Justus Galac were a part of the Steelers strength staff.

It is unknown whether McCarthy will retain any prior staff members on the strength and conditioning side for next season.

McCarthy now has two more members form his successful tenure with the Packers, that he hopes will continue on with the Steelers.

Lovat and Thorne Coaching Backgrounds

Lovat worked with the Packers for 25 seasons in various roles, all of which included some form of strength and conditioning.

He spent the first 11 seasons as a strength and conditioning assistant, 1999-2009 and then became the strength and conditioning coordinator for the next nine seasons, 2010-18, before the Packers fired McCarthy.

Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy during practice Thursday, November 8, 2018 at the Don Hutson Center in Ashwaubenon, Wis.

Lovat stayed with the Packers the next five seasons as a strength and conditioning assistant, 2019-23, then took the same role with the Tennessee Titans the past two seasons under Brian Callahan

He earned NFL Strength Coach of the Year honors in 2011 and earned the Super Bowl Achievement Award in 2010.

Lovat previously was a baseball player at Butler, playing at both shortstop and second base. He earned a master's degree at California University of Pennsylvania and is the son of former NFL offensive line coach, Tom Lovat.

Thorne earned his Master of Science from Purdue in Health and Kinesiology in Sport Technology from Purdue in 2014.

He joined Packers in 2013 and spent the next 10 seasons with them. He started out as strength and conditioning consultant in and then became an assistant strength and conditioning coach in 2015.

Thorne spent the past two seasons with the Titans as their director of sport science, working alongside Lovat.

He previously played college football for FCS program Nicholls State and at Long Beach College.

