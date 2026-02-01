Steelers Interview Former Bills Coordinator

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers have a crucial need on their coaching staff and new head coach Mike McCarthy has an idea of how he'll fill it.

The Steelers reportedly interviewed Matthew Smiley for their special teams coordinator position, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

Smiley has years of special teams experience and most recently worked with the Buffalo Bills in that capacity.

The Steelers are in a tough spot trying to replace longtime special teams coordinator Danny Smith, who took the same role with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this offseason.

Smiley won't have an easy time replacing Smith if he gets the job, but his experience is something that the Steelers clearly desire.

Matthew Smiley Coaching Background

Smiley most recently worked as the Bills special teams coordinator for three seasons, 2022-24, under former head coach Sean McDermott.

He was also the assistant special teams coordinator wit the Bills for five seasons prior under McDermott, 2017-21.

The Bills struggled under Smiley in his final season there, allowing two first downs on fake puts, two touchdown returns and having nine players on the field to block a punt in the final seconds of a loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Dec 31, 2023; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills special teams coordinator Matthew Smiley looks on from the sidelines during the first half against the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Buffalo also allowed fifth-highest yards per kickoff return (30.8) in 2024 and even though McDermott gave Smiley a vote of confidence after the season, the franchise fired him.

He did have better success in his first season, ranking fifth according to Rick Gosselin's special team rankings, but then fell to 28th in 2023, fifth worst.

Smiley previously worked as an assistant special teams coordinator for the Jacksonville Jaguars for four seasons, 2013-16, and both a running backs coach and special teams coordinator at the collegiate level for FCS programs in Charleston Southern, 2012, and Eastern Illinois, 2009-11.

He coached Division III program Eureka College for two seasons, 2007-08, where he worked as offensive coordinator, defensive coordinator and interim head coach.

Smiley got his first coaching job with Ivy League program Dartmouth. He was the assistant quarterbacks and specialists coach in 2005 and special teams coordinator in 2006.

The Steelers reportedly requested an interview with Bubba Ventrone for their special teams coordinator position, but he took the same position with the Rams.

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter for the latest news and updates on the Pittsburgh Steelers