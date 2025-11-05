Steelers Consider Trading One Player at Deadline
Not only did the Pittsburgh Steelers look to acquire outside reinforcements at the trade deadline, but they also looked into trading away some of their own players for draft picks as well according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac.
"The Steelers spent the past two days talking with other teams about trade possibilities, but either the asking price was too high or they simply weren’t inclined to make a deal," Dulac wrote. "Those talks included trading one of their own players to acquire a draft choice."
Pittsburgh ultimately remained quiet after landing safety Kyle Dugger from the New England Patriots last week, but it's certainly interesting that it considered selling at the deadline in some fashion in order to pick up additional draft compensation.
What Position Groups Could Steelers Have Considered Trading From?
It's no surprise that the Steelers may have discussed sending players elsewhere since there's a ton of conversations that happen around the deadline, but there were likely only a select few individuals that they truly would have considered moving.
Offensively, there weren't a ton of names that stood out as potential trade candidates. The team was almost certainly going to hold onto all of their wide receivers unless they acquired one in a separate deal, and their quarterback, running back and offensive line rooms were likely off-limits as well.
Tight end stands out as the only potential position group in which Pittsburgh may have contemplated trading from since it has a surplus there, but even that might be a stretch with the way Arthur Smith's offense is set up coupled with a lack of depth at wide receiver.
Defensively, the Steelers were better equipped to trade from their secondary rather than their front seven. While doing so would have hampered a unit that's struggled throughout the season and is dealing with some injuries, particularly at safety, they have more depth in that area of the roster as opposed to linebacker or defensive tackle for example.
What Players Could Have Been on the Move?
Darius Slay Jr. is one of the more likely names whom the Steelers may have tossed out there in trade talks, or that opposing teams inquired about. ESPN's Brooke Pryor wrote last week that he could be on the move after being benched for Brandin Echols vs. the Green Bay Packers in Week 8.
With Cory Trice Jr.'s return from the reserve/injured list being delayed due to a new knee injury while Jalen Ramsey moved to safety given the team's bumps and bruises at the position, however, perhaps Pittsburgh decided it was best to hold onto the six-time Pro Bowler despite his struggles and inconsistencies.
Safety Juan Thornhill is another name who may have been discussed in talks with other teams after the Steelers brought in Dugger. Though DeShon Elliott's knee injury, which landed him on IR, made Thornhill a bit less expendable, the 30-year-old did not log a single defensive snap vs. the Indianapolis Colts in Week 9 despite the fact that both Chuck Clark (illness) and Jabrill Peppers (quadricep) sidelined for the contest as well.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!