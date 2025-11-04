Steelers Got Outbid for Top WR Target
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers were in the market for a new wide receiver for months, but after the 2025 NFL Trade Deadline came and went, the team still lacked that undisputed second pass-catching option behind DK Metcalf. The organization made one move to address the depth by signing veteran Marquez Valdes-Scantling, but the key concern regarding lack of star power behind Metcalf remains.
It wasn’t from a lack of effort on the Steelers part, however. According to one NFL insider, the team was in on one of the top targets on the market before he was dealt to another franchise. Adam Schefter appeared on The Pat McAfee Show as the deadline neared, and he revealed that the Steelers were the other team besides the Jacksonville Jaguars pushing for Meyers.
“The one team that also called on Jakobi Meyers was Pittsburgh,” he said. “Pittsburgh expressed an interest in Jakobi Meyers, but obviously Jacksonville really stepped up to get something done here."
Steelers Were Outbid
What Schefter’s insights likely mean is that the Steelers were outbid for Meyers by the Jaguars. Jacksonville landed the veteran for a fourth and sixth-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. The Steelers, if they were one of the teams to reach out, were unlikely to offer two draft picks to the Raiders. They may have been willing to offer a fourth-round pick, but the Jaguars’ inclusion of two choices was the obvious difference between Pittsburgh and Jacksonville landing the 1,000-yard receiver.
Pittsburgh was expected to land a wide receiver during the deadline but were unable to make something happen. They called, but without increasing their budget, never fullfilled a deal.
Pressure on CA3 Remains
Without a proven addition on the outside, the Steelers’ receiving core is in question. Calvin Austin III remains the team’s number two receiver, and the challenge and pressure is now even greater.
The team’s passing attack has underwhelmed in 2025, and a large portion why is because their receiving depth isn’t strong enough. The team needed to acquire more talent to supplement the group, but failed to do so. Now, Austin has to make up the difference and stay healthy, two things he’s struggled to achieve in his young NFL career.
The Steelers need him to do so without Meyers around. They could have had him, but let the Jaguars outbid them. It may pay off in the long run, but the immediate analysis is that the Steelers missed out on a top wide receiver for no good reason.
