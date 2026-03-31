Steelers Mock Draft: Three Offensive Needs Filled

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers are barreling toward the 2026 NFL Draft. With wreckless abandon, the Steelers are taking the upcoming draft by storm.

The Steelers have 12 draft picks and their intention heading into the upcoming draft is quite clear. With some glaring needs on the roster, general manager Omar Khan is going to follow the organizational mold and take the best player on their draft board with each pick.

That doesn’t mean the Steelers are going to use all 12 of those picks. If anything, the closer we get to the draft, the more likely it appears that the team will trade up in at least one round to get a player they target. With the NFL Owners’ Meetings taking place, it’s the latest opportunity to predict just how wild the Steelers will get at this year’s draft.

Round 1, Pick 21: Jordan Tyson, Wide Receiver - Arizona State

The first 20 teams foolishly pass on Jordan Tyson due to injury concerns, and the Steelers get the best receiver in the draft because of it. The Arizona State product is refined and ready to be a number one receiver in short order at the next level, giving the Steelers an immediate and long-term solution to the wide receiver position.

Nov 28, 2025; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Utah Utes offensive lineman Caleb Lomu (71) gets ready before the snap during the second half against the Kansas Jayhawks at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Round 2, Pick 37: Caleb Lomu, Offensive Tackle - Utah

TRADE: Pittsburgh Steelers send 2026 second-round pick (No. 53), 2026 third-round pick (No. 85) and 2026 fourth-round pick (No. 135) to New York Giants for 2026 second-round pick (No. 37) and 2026 fourth-round pick (No. 105)

The Steelers are going to utilize their wealth of draft picks, it’s just a matter of whe in the draft they choose to execute. The start of the second round seems as good a time as any, as there will surely be talented players, like Utah offensive tackle Caleb Lomu, who fall outside of the top 32 picks.

Lomu was picture perfect for the Utes in 2025. He didn’t surrender a single sack, and has allowed just three over the past two seasons combined. With uncertainty on the left side of the offensive line, the Steelers add some insurance and the best player available in Lomu.

Round 3, Pick 76: Keionte Scott, Cornerback - Miami

A versatile slot cornerback, Miami Hurricanes cornerback Keionte Scott gives the Steelers’ defense another menacing player. He can help the Steelers play aggressively in man coverage, something new defensive coordinator Patrick Graham is inclined to attempt. With time, maybe he can be a player better suited for an outside role, but in the meantime, he becomes a potential impact player right off the bat.

Round 3, Pick 99: Darrell Jackson Jr., Defensive Tackle - Florida State

Another huge, literally, addition to the Steelers’ defense, Florida State product Darrell Jackson Jr. gives the team another exciting big body for the defensive line. Measuring in at a whopping 6’5” and nearly 340 pounds, he’s a force at the line of scrimmage who can eat blocks and ball-carriers. Adding him to a group already consisting of young players like Derrick Harmon and Yahya Black is a tantalizing option that the organization can’t resist.

Round 4, Pick 105: Drew Allar, Quarterback - Penn State

With the other pick acquired in that earlier deal with the Giants, the Steelers give head coach Mike McCarthy a quarterback prospect to mold. Penn State signal-caller Drew Allar has the biggest arm i the draft, but he’s raw in every other respect. Working with McCarthy, the hope is that either Allar or second-year player Will Howard can develop into a worthy successor in 2027.

Mississippi State wide receiver Brenen Thompson (0) looks to the sky before a college football game between Mississippi State and Ole Miss at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss., on Friday, Nov. 28, 2025. Ole Miss defeated Mississippi State 38-19 in the Egg Bowl. | Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Round 4, Pick 121: Bud Clark, Safety - TCU

Bud Clark will tell you himself that he’s always been one of the most passionate people, and the Steelers can always use a player like that as they continue rebuilding the secondary. Clark brings more than just a determined mindset, as he was productive as both a tackler and a splash player during his time at TCU, and he can be a long-term starter in Pittsburgh.

Round 5, Pick 143: Brenen Thompson, Wide Receiver - Mississippi State

TRADE: Pittsburgh Steelers send remaining 2026 draft picks to Arizona Cardinals for 2026 fifth-round pick (No. 143)

Okay, I’ll admit it, this one was just too fun not to include. In a trade with the Cardinals, the Steelers give up their last five picks in the draft to take Arizona’s spot in the fifth round.

With that pick, they get speedster Brenen Thompson out of Mississippi State. Thompson put up the fastest 40-yard dash time of any wide receiver at the 2026 NFL Draft Combine, running it in an unreal 4.26 seconds. He gives the Steelers the burner over the top that can compliment the team’s depth.

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