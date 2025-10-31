Steelers Urged to Trade for Chiefs Young CB
The Pittsburgh Steelers may have already been on the hunt for cornerback help ahead of the November 4 trade deadline, but another injury to Cory Trice Jr. shortly after his 21-day practice window was opened this week has accentuated that need.
Former NFL DL Names Potential Steelers CB Target
It's always tough to add a true impact player at the deadline, and the cornerback market this time around isn't shaping up to be particularly strong either.
With that being said, however, there's still value to be had if the Steelers are looking in the right places. One player the team should target at the position, in the least of the mind of former NFL defensive lineman and current CBS Sports analyst Leger Douzable, is Kristian Fulton of the Kansas City Chiefs.
"We talked about how the secondary is old in Pittsburgh," Douzable said on CBS Sports HQ. "I know he just signed there this past offseason, but you'll be able to get off that contract if you're the Kansas City Chiefs. They have leaned towards their younger guys. He was actually a healthy scratch last week because Nohl Williams has played well.
"If he's finally healthy now, he could definitely help that secondary because they have so much age. He's only 27-years-old. Besides Joey Porter Jr., he'd probably be the youngest guy in that secondary room. They've struggled mightily with their pass defense. I think Kristian Fulton would be highly motivated is he is traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers. I think it makes a lot of sense."
How Fulton Could Help Steelers
Fulton was a second-round pick by the Tennessee Titans in the 2020 NFL Draft who hasn't quite lived up to expectations thus far.
While he did start 37 games for the Titans throughout his four years with the team and flashed his immense potential at times, he was far too inconsistent while constantly battling through injuries as well.
Fulton was solid after signing a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2024, which helped him land a $20 million contract over two years from the Chiefs back in March. He suffered an ankle injury in Week 2 that held him out for multiple weeks, however, and he's been a healthy inactive for each of the team's past three games after returning to practice as a full participant.
It sure seems like Fulton is now without a role in Kansas City, and perhaps the Steelers could pounce on the opportunity to bring a corner with his kind of pedigree in.
Fulton is almost strictly a boundary corner, meaning that Jalen Ramsey and Brandin Echols could continue to play from the slot while the former would remain outside.
With Darius Slay Jr. struggling in recent weeks, it's possible that Pittsburgh could either look to move him before the deadline or simply bench him. If acquiring Fulton were to truly be in the cards, it would make sense for him and Porter Jr. to become the team's new starting duo on the outside.
