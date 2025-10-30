All Steelers

Teryl Austin Reveals Who is Calling Steelers Defensive Plays

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive coordinator Teryl Austin addressed some questions surrounding who is calling plays for the team on that side of the ball.

Jack Markowski

Sep 18, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers defensive coordinator Teryl Austin on the sidelines against the Cleveland Browns at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Sep 18, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers defensive coordinator Teryl Austin on the sidelines against the Cleveland Browns at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Amidst a frustrating stretch for the Pittsburgh Steelers, defensive coordinator Teryl Austin set the record straight on how the team has called plays on that side of the ball.

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive coordinator Teryl Austin
May 26, 2022; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers defensive coordinator Teryl Austin participates in organized team activities at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Austin Gets Honest

While speaking with reporters ahead of the team's Week 9 game against the Indianapolis Colts, Austin made it clear that he calls the defense. At the same time, though, he stated that head coach Mike Tomlin will step in whenever the right opportunity presents itself.

"I'm calling it," Austin said, per video from Steelers insider Mark Kaboly. "If Mike wants to call something, he calls it and that's how we roll. I mean that's how it's been."

Tomlin Trusts Austin

During his press conference earlier in the week, Tomlin stated that taking play-calling duties away from Austin was "not on the table."

Additionally, he stood behind Austin while remaining confident in his ability to oversee the defense this season.

"I've known Teryl a long time," Tomlin said. "He is very capable. He is very thorough. I've largely been pleased with his work, but certainly he and I are not pleased with where we are right now from a defensive unit perspective, so we're just gonna keep working."

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin reacts before the NFL game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Oct. 16, 2025. / Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Pittsburgh's Defensive Issues

The Steelers' defense has typically been among the best units in the league on a yearly basis, but that simply hasn't been the case dating back to the latter portion of the 2024 season.

The Steelers allowed an average of 26.83 points over their final six regular season games last year before giving up 28 points to the Baltimore Ravens during the Wild Card round of the playoffs. Over that span, they went 1-6 and finished on a five-game losing streak.

So far in 2025, Pittsburgh's defense is allowing opposing offenses to put up an average of 386.0 yards game, which is the third-worst mark in the league behind the Cincinnati Bengals and the Dallas Cowboys.

The organization is on the prowl for any solution to their current defensive woes, and they got the ball rolling by acquiring Kyle Dugger via trade from the New England Patriots after placing DeShon Elliott on the reserve/injured list with a knee injury.

With no coaching changes on the horizon, it's up to Tomlin and Austin to figure out how to best place the defense in a position to succeed over the final half of the campaign.

Perhaps more moves will come before the November 4 trade deadline, but if the unit doesn't put its current struggles behind them, some major changes could be on the horizon once the offseason arrives.

