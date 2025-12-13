Three Reasons Steelers Could Beat Dolphins

While the Pittsburgh Steelers must be on high alert against a red-hot Miami Dolphins squad that comes into their Week 15 game on a four-game win streak, they should feel pretty good about how they stack up against them.

Outside linebacker T.J. Watt won't play after undergoing surgery to repair a partially collapsed lung that was a byproduct of dry needling treatment he received at the team's facility, and just about every key contributor along the interior of Pittsburgh's defensive line is on the injury report, but the Steelers have the necessary personnel to secure a victory at Acrisure Stadium this week.

With that, let's take a look at three reasons why the Steelers could take down the Dolphins.

Highsmith and Herbig Go Off

Pittsburgh is 1-11 when Watt hasn't played throughout his NFL career up to this point, but there's reason to believe the team can buck that trend against Miami.

Both Alex Highsmith and Nick Herbig will be in line for additional snaps this week, and they've proven themselves capable of wrecking games at the snap of a finger.

With 6.5 sacks apiece and a combined 66 pressures between them on the year, Highsmith and Herbig should help mask Watt's absence while facing a mediocre Dolphins offensive line.

Dec 7, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) passes the ball against the New York Jets during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images | Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

Tua Makes Mistakes

Miami may be among the hottest teams in the league at the moment, but quarterback Tua Tagovailoa isn't driving its success.

For example, the southpaw completed just 12 of his 23 passes for 157 yards, no touchdowns and an interception in the team's Week 13 victory over the New Orleans Saints. Additionally, he threw two picks while racking up only 173 yards through the air in the Dolphins' Week 10 win vs. the Buffalo Bills.

Tagovailoa isn't known for pushing the ball downfield, yet he's still tied for the league lead in interceptions with 14. The Steelers have an incredibly opportunistic defense and are pacing the AFC with 23 takeaways this season, meaning they could very well force Miami's signal caller to make a few costly mistakes.

Steelers Get it Going on the Ground

In what's sure to be a frigid night on the North Shore, the Steelers need their running back tandem of Jaylen Warren and Kenneth Gainwell to be at the top of their game.

Pittsburgh's passing offense came alive in its Week 14 victory over the Baltimore Ravens, but the unit finished with a minuscule 34 rushing yards on 17 attempts.

Set to face a Dolphins defense that's allowed the eighth-most yards per game on the ground this season with 131.9, there's no reason the Steelers shouldn't be able to rely heavily on Warren and Gainwell to keep the chains moving and carry the team to a much-needed win in the thick of the playoff race.

