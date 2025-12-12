Three Reasons Steelers Could Lose to Dolphins

The Pittsburgh Steelers are the favorites heading into their Week 15 primetime bout with the Miami Dolphins at Acrisure Stadium, but a win is far from a sure thing for them.

With T.J. Watt expected to miss the contest after being hospitalized to lung discomfort, which reportedly occurred after he received treatment at the team's facility, Pittsburgh is set to be down one of its top players in a game that carries major implications in the AFC, whether it be in the North or in the Wild Card race.

Miami is on a heater right now, winning four-straight games and sitting at 6-7 on the year after beginning 1-6, so it can't be taken lightly.

With that, here are three reasons why the Steelers could end up being on the wrong end of an upset this week.

Dec 7, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) passes the ball against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Passing Offense Stalls

Pittsburgh's offense, which mustered just seven points and 108 yards through the air in a blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 13, erupted in its win against Baltimore last week.

Aaron Rodgers, who's still dealing with his left wrist injury, finished the day with a season-high 284 passing yards and looked the best he has all year.

DK Metcalf was the main beneficiary, and perhaps reason, for Rodgers' strong performance, as he too logged a season-high yard total with 148 on seven catches.

Nine Steelers ended up with a reception in that contest, and it appeared as if the team had finally found a solution to their offensive woes.

While it's certainly possible they carry that momentum over into this week's matchup against the Dolphins, that will be easier said than done.

Miami has typically done a good job of limiting its opponents' output through the air, allowing just 202.6 yards per contest, and Pittsburgh's air attack simply can't be trusted until the unit shows some signs of consistency.

Dolphins Ground Game

De'Von Achane has been a revelation within Mike McDaniel's offense since the Dolphins selected him in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft, and he's currently in the midst of his best campaign yet.

The 24-year-old running back already has a career-high 1,126 rushing yards, which is the fourth-most in the league, with seven touchdowns on the ground. He's also racked up 383 yards and four scores on 55 catches.

Achane is one of the most explosive skill position players in the league, and while he suffered a rib injury against the New York Jets last week, he's expected to play against the Steelers.

Pittsburgh gave up an absurd 249 rushing yards against the Bills two weeks ago, and Achane is more than capable of turning in a similarly fruitful showing against it.

If he is inactive, though, both Jaylen Wright and Ollie Gordon II are dangerous ancillar options at running back who could make the Steelers pay.

Dec 7, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) looks to pass the ball against the New York Jets during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images | Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

Death by a Million Paper Cuts

The Dolphins' passing attack isn't exactly strong, especially with Tyreek Hill out for the season, but Pittsburgh's defense isn't well-equipped to stop just about any offense.

The Steelers are currently giving up the fifth-most yards of any unit in the league at 369.3, with 244.0 of those coming through the air.

Miami is averaging just 178.2 passing yards per game, but Tua Tagovailoa and company are capable of dinking-and-dunking their way down the field.

Tagovailoa's completed air yards per completion of 4.7 is well-below league average, but with Jaylen Waddle and Achane at his disposal against a leaky Pittsburgh defense, the Dolphins could find ample to generate offense in small doses.

With Watt not expected to play as previously mentioned, which would provide a major hit to the Steelers' pass rush, Tagovailoa should have additional time to spread the ball around as well.

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter for the latest news and updates on the Pittsburgh Steelers