Will Howard Getting First-Team Reps? Steelers HC Says Possibly

The Pittsburgh Steelers head coach discussed quarterback Will Howard's role in the near future.

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers have a precarious situation at quarterback heading into their upcoming game, which will give Will Howard a new role.

Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers suffered a left wrist injury right before halftime of the 34-12 win over the Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium in Week 11, which knocked him out the rest of the game.

Backup quarterback Mason Rudolph took over from Rodgers and completed 12-of-16 passes, 75%, for 127 yards and one touchdown, a five-yard pass to Gainwell, which secured the important victory.

Rodgers won't need surgery on his left wrist, but fractured it, with no timetable yet on if he could play vs. the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Week 12.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers
Nov 16, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) runs with the ball against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images / Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

What Mike Tomlin Said About Howard For the Week

If he can't play, Rudolph will take over as the starting quarterback and Howard will serve as the backup.

Tomlin said at his recent press conference that they'll prepare both Rudolph and Howard in those roles, especially with the uncertainty of whether Rodgers will play.

"In the meanwhile, certainly, it will provide opportunities for Mason and Will to get quality as we start the week and I think that's the posture we're in," Tomlin said.

Tomlin said that if Rodgers will play, he'll need to stabilize his left wrist, securing it and bracing it for his comfort and safety. Tomlin also said they won't know about Rodgers' status until later in the week.

Howard's Background Before Joining the Steelers

The Steelers took Howard with the 185th pick in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft out of Ohio State and signed him to a four-year rookie contact.

Howard excelled with Ohio State in 2024, completing 73.0% of his passes for 4,010 yards, 35 touchdowns to 10 interceptions and a 175.3 passer rating, earning Third Team All-Big Ten honors.

He would do even better in the College Football Playoff for the Buckeyes, completing 75.2% of his passes for 1,150 yards and eight touchdowns to two interceptions over four games for a 184.4 passer rating.

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Will Howard
Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Will Howard (18) throws during the first half of the College Football Playoff quarterfinal against the Oregon Ducks at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 1, 2025. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Howard dominated in the National Championship Game vs. Notre Dame, completing 17-of-21 passes for 231 yards and two touchdowns in the 34-23 victory. He earned CFP National Championship Game Offensive MVP honors for his play. 

He spent his four years in college with Kansas State, with his best season coming in 2023, as he completed 61.3% of his passes for 2,643 yards, 24 touchdowns to 10 interceptions and a 140.1 passer rating, earning Second Team All-Big 12 honors.

