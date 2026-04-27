Next Time Steelers Could Expect an Aaron Rodgers Answer

PITTSBURGH -- The 2026 NFL Draft has come and gone and the Pittsburgh Steelers added a quarterback, but it's not the player they're expecting to start for them this season.

Aaron Rodgers is still nowhere to be found, trying to decide if he's going to play one more season or retire from the National Football League after his single season with the Steelers. Meanwhile, Pittsburgh added Penn State star Drew Allar to its roster, but made it known it had nothing to do with Rodgers' future.

"No, not at all. This is about developing the room and trying to make the room as deep as we possibly can," head coach Mike McCarthy said when asked if Allar had anything to do with Rodgers' decision.

So, when it the next time the Steelers could expect an answer from Rodgers?

Everyone anticipated that Rodgers was going to give the Steelers an answer before the NFL Draft. General manager Omar Khan and Team President Art Rooney II both said they expected an answer by then, but nothing came from Rodgers.

Reports emerged that Rodgers was upset with the Steelers because they tossed out a timeline, but it sure doesn't sound like the 43-year-old quarterback is going to hold that grudge and not return because of it.

The next time the Steelers could expect an answer from him is just before Organized Team Activities. The team takes the field on May 18 and then has May 19 off before returning on the 20th and 21st. They then meet again on May 28-29 for their second round of OTAs.

Mandatory minicamp will be help June 2-4. Then the Steelers have two more sets of OTAs from June 8-9 and 11-12.

While May 18 isn't a guarantee, the Steelers do believe it would benefit everyone, Rodgers included, for their quarterback to be in the building during OTAs. Maybe Rodgers waits until the 28th so he doesn't have to take a week off before being back on the field for a longer stretch, but everyone's eyes should be on the 18th or just before it as of now.

Jan 12, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) throws during the first half of an AFC Wild Card Round game against the Houston Texans at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Not having Rodgers isn't the end of the world for the Steelers. If the veteran doesn't sign before OTAs, they'll get extra reps to look at Will Howard and Allar, with Mason Rudolph getting more opportunity to showcase himself to McCarthy as well.

If he doesn't answer before the 18th, look for McCarthy and the team to use that as a reasoning to be positive with their situation. But keep an eye out. The Steelers may just have four quarterbacks on the roster when they take the field at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex in May.

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