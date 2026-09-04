One Free Agent Steelers Should Sign Today

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have their 53-man roster set, and probably won't change any of it before Week 1 of the regular season.

But they should still go out and sign a veteran free agent today. One who could sign to their practice squad and begin to learn their offense. One that they may want to turn to sooner rather than later, who could be the difference-maker for this team in 2026 if things don't go as planned with their first two options.

The Steelers have a starting right guard in Spencer Anderson and a backup with experience in Brock Hoffman. Both have had positive and negative moments during training camp and the preseason, but the team is sold on marching into Week 1 with the two young vets as their options.

There's one player the Steelers should sign to their practice squad right now, though. A former starter for the black and gold, and a player who could develop without taking up a roster spot and step in if needed.

That Player is James Daniels.

Jul 29, 2025; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Dolphins guard James Daniels (78) works on the field during training camp at Baptist Health Training Complex. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Why Steelers Should Strike Now

Signing Daniels today isn't about making sure you don't miss out on him. He has only played five games of regular season football in the last two years after suffering a torn Achilles in 2024 and a torn pectoral in 2025.

Teams aren't lining up to sign him. But he is just 28-years-old and has 85 games of starting experience under his belt. There's a chance a needy team takes the risk at some point.

The real reason the Steelers should sign Daniels today is to get him familiar with the offense before the team would ever need him. Maybe Anderson or Hoffman works out, and the Steelers don't need to worry about their right guard position this season.

But maybe they don't. And instead of panicking and signing Daniels when they need to find a replacement ASAP, they could have him ready on the practice squad for when that time comes.

It's Now or Never

The Steelers aren't here to make it to the playoffs or try and build a new team in 2026. This season, they re-signed Aaron Rodgers and hired a 62-year-old head coach to win a Super Bowl. That's it.

They'll worry about the rest later.

So, making moves today to ensure themselves they're prepared for anything later is crucial. And while there are plenty of free agents out there the Steelers could eventually consider, a reunion with Daniels now makes all the sense in the world for a team trying to win big in 2026.

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