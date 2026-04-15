Steelers Last Pre-Draft Visit is Perfect Fit

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers welcomed their final pair of pre-draft visitors, capping off a busy end to their evaluation process. All 30 of their non-local pre-draft visit slots have been filled after Penn State quarterback Drew Allar and Arizona defensive back Treydan Stukes took the trip to UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.

The Steelers welcoming Allar was an inevitability. After all, the team has taken precious time and care to scout the QB class in 2026.

Stukes’ inclusion as the final pre-draft visitor was a bit of a surprise, but the team’s interest in the former Arizona captain shouldn’t come as a shock. He could provide exactly what the Steelers are seeking to round out their secondary and defense.

A True Nickel Defender

Stukes’ game is hard-nosed and fast, and he earns everything he gets with each rep on the field. At Arizona, he played a bit of safety and cornerback, excelling as a nickel defender in 2025.

During his NCAA career, he was a huge asset in stopping the run. He has an excellent ability to read the play and move downhill toward the ball-carrier. He can struggle at times to be as efficient as he can be in working toward the ball, but he has incredible speed that makes up for it. He doubled down on displaying that speed at the NFL Draft Combine, running his 40-yard dash in 4.33 seconds.

This last season, Stukes began to produce as a threat in pass coverage as well. He forced four interceptions, showing the productivity needed to make it at the next level. He was especially effective when playing as a drop-back free safety, but he also made a few impressive closing plays as the nickel.

If he reaches the height of what he could be, he can be a highly versatile free safety who can cover in the slot and make plays in the box. That versatility is the calling card of what new head coach Mikey McCarthy and defensive coordinator Patrick Graham want for the Steelers’ defense.

Nov 25, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats cornerback Treydan Stukes (2) against the Arizona State Sun Devils in the first half of the Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Stukes Draft Projection

Landing Stukes might prove tricky. It’s no secret that Stukes is a player that could fit in multiple NFL organizations, and he’s a sure thing to be taken on Day 2 of this year’s draft.

One important question is how much will Stukes’ age impact his draft stock? He will turn 25 before the season begins, and that might scare off some NFL teams.

For the Steelers, it might make him the ideal player to slot in and help improve the team’s secondary. With a combination of speed and tenacity, Stukes stands out as an exciting potential fit with the new roster in Pittsburgh.

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