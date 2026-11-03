Steelers Linked to Commanders CB With Ties to Coaching Staff

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers have a week until the Nov. 10 trade deadline, and while offense has been the main source of discussion, the defense could always use some help.

The Steelers have put up one of the best defenses this season, but the secondary likely needs some reinforcements and one trade target could seriously help them.

Albert Breer of SI.com wrote that Washington Commanders cornerback Mike Sainristil is one player who could be available at the trade deadline.

"I don’t think the Commanders are sellers yet—they’re actually still just two games back of the Giants in the NFC East. But they’ve gotten calls about guys. And one player I’ve heard that could be available is 2024 second-round corner Mike Sainristil," Breer wrote. "After playing over 80% of the team’s defensive snaps in Washington’s first two games, he’s played less than half every week since. On Sunday against Philadelphia, he played only on special teams."

Sainristil has ties with the Steelers, as secondary coach Joe Whitt Jr. was previously the Commanders' defensive coordinator and worked with Sainristil in his first two NFL seasons.

Where Sainristill Fits on the Steelers in 2026

The Steelers secondary has been a solid unit, but injuries have hurt their depth over recent weeks.

Cornerbacks Brandin Echols and Doneiko Slaughter both missed the 26-7 blowout of the Cleveland Browns at Acrisure Stadium in Week 8 with hamstring injuries.

Nov 9, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Brandin Echols (26) breaks up a pass intended for Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey (15) during the first quarter of the game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jalen Ramsey is the only nickelback/slot corner the Steelers have healthy at the moment, and relying on the 32-year-old to stay healthy all season is risky.

Sainristil could feature there, or even help provide help for Asante Samuel Jr. and Jamel Dean, the two starting cornerbacks.

Daylen Everette, Terell Smith and Sean Murphy-Bunting are also healthy cornerback options for the Steelers.

What the Steelers Would Get in Sainristil

Sainristil played for five seasons at Michigan under Jim Harbaugh and won the National Championship for the 2023 season, earning First-Team All-American honors.

He excelled for the Wolverines during that campaign, with six interceptions, two pick-sixes, four tackles for loss, a sack and two forced fumbles.

Oct 11, 2026; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders cornerback Mike Sainristil (0) walks off the field after the game against the New York Giants at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Commanders took Sainristil in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft (50th overall), and he signed a four-year rookie contract.

Sainristil had a strong rookie season, starting 16 of 17 games played at cornerback, with 93 tackles (62 solo), a tackle for loss, two interceptions, 14 passes defended and one forced fumble.

He helped the Commanders make the playoffs with a 12-5 record and the NFC Championship Game, making two interceptions in the 45-31 road win over the Detroit Lions in the NFL Divisional Round.

Sainristil started 14 of 17 games for Washington in 2025, spending some time at nickelback and also going outside too, with 85 tackles (51 solo), a tackle for loss, four interceptions, 12 passes defended and a forced fumble.

He's seen less time this season, with just two starts in six games, 17 tackles (14 solo) and a tackle for loss.

Sainristil has had some coverage issues in 2026, with a 71.4% completion rate on passes thrown his way, 15-of-21 for 196 yards and six touchdowns.