Steelers Have Perfect Stretch to Make Daylen Everette Starter

Rookie cornerback Daylen Everette has the perfect runway to begin his stint as a starter for the Pittsburgh Steelers on a high note.

As Jamel Dean deals with an ankle injury that will likely keep him out for several games, Everette is slated to start on the boundary opposite Asante Samuel Jr. for the time being.

The third-round pick has already played a healthy amount of snaps early in his career, including 79 over the past two weeks, which wasn't necessarily expected when he was selected in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Everette is still raw and needs ample time to develop. It's tough to make a real impact as a rookie corner, especially one taken towards the end of Day 2 of the draft, though the 22-year-old has a few favorable matchups ahead of him as he acclimates himself to being a starter for the Steelers.

Aug 03, 2026; Latrobe, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Daylen Everette (23) participates in a practice session at Training camp at Saint Vincent College. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Easy Welcome to Starting for Everette?

In what will mark his first start, Everette and Pittsburgh get an Indianapolis Colts team in Week 5 that is without No. 1 wide receiver Alec Pierce.

Pierce, who posted 1,003 yards and six touchdowns last season before re-signing with the Colts on a four-year, $114 million deal in the offseason, went on the reserve/injured list with a heel injury ahead of Week 3.

A deep threat who was Daniel Jones' preferred target in 2025, not having to contend with Pierce should put less stress on Everette and make life easier for him as a whole in the contest.

Then, in Week 6, Everette has yet another opportunity for a strong showing against undrafted rookie quarterback Jalon Daniels and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Baker Mayfield is dealing with a thumb injury that kept him out in Week 4 and will sideline him for the foreseeable future.

As a result, Daniels will be QB1 for the 0-4 Bucs vs. Pittsburgh. The Kansas product had a rough go of it during his first career start in Week 4 against the Green Bay Packers, going 19-of-27 for 148 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

Everette and the rest of the Steelers' secondary will be in an advantageous spot against Daniels, which should help the former build momentum and keep growing in-season.

What Can Be Expected From Everette as a Starter?

Pittsburgh must embrace the ups and downs with Everette. Again, he wasn't ever supposed to be in a situation where was being called on to start as a rookie, especially this early.

With Dean's injury and the departure of Joey Porter Jr. via trade to the Dallas Cowboys amidst his contract dispute, however, it's now Everette's time to go out and prove himself.

According to SumerSports, Everette has allowed five receptions on nine targets for 116 yards thus far. Additionally, he has logged two pass breakups while also drawing a pass interference penalty.

There have been some promising flashes up to this point. On the flip side, Everette's certainly taken his fair share of losses, as anticipated.

He isn't going to be the savior for a secondary that's in rough shape right now. If Everette does come out of the gates hot as a starter vs. Indianapolis and Tampa Bay, though, which is a real possibility, perhaps he'll solidify his spot on the boundary and supersede Samuel Jr. on the depth chart once Dean returns from his injury.

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