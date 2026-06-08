Steelers Players Make NBA Finals Predictions

The Pittsburgh Steelers have made it clear what side of the fence they stand on when it comes to who will win this year's NBA Finals.

In a video posted by the Steelers on X, the final tally after 40 players were asked that question came in at 26-14 in favor of the San Antonio Spurs over the New York Knicks.

The video was posted shortly before Game 2 tipped off, and the Knicks ultimately won that bout to go up 2-0 as the series heads back to Madison Square Garden for Games 3 and 4.

It's likely a fair amount of those Spurs picks from the Steelers players may have switched to the other side had they known New York would've stolen two-straight games on the road, but the series is still far from over.

As for Pittsburgh, the team is now set to begin its final week of OTAs before heading into a over month-long break that will conclude once training camp commences in late July.

Do Steelers Have Their Own Championship Run Coming?

Despite making the playoffs each of the past three years as well as five of the last six, the Steelers have not won a postseason contest since 2016 and are on a seven-game losing streak in that regard.

Though Mike Tomlin is undeniably an elite head coach and one of the best the NFL has seen in the 21st century, it was clear that both he and Pittsburgh needed a change of scenery this offseason.

After Tomlin stepped down in January and later accepted an analyst role with NBC as part of their "Football Night in America" show, the Steelers hired former Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy as his successor.

The Pittsburgh native's arrival has seemingly infused some newfound optimism into the franchise's fan base, and he also helped convince Aaron Rodgers to return for one last run at a Super Bowl, a feat the pair accomplished together in Green Bay by ironically taking down the Steelers in 2010.

By all accounts, the Steelers have had a successful offseason thus far. From patching up the secondary by signing cornerback Jamel Dean and safety Jaquan Brisker to selecting the likes of offensive tackle Max Iheanachor, wide receiver Germie Bernard and cornerback Daylen Everette, among others, in the 2026 NFL Draft while already extending Nick Herbig and Darnell Washington, the organization has ensured that it's set up for success in both the short- and long-term.

With McCarthy running the offense and Patrick Graham doing the same as Pittsburgh's new defensive coordinator alongside one of the deepest coaching staffs in team history, the process looks quite a bit different this year, and that's a positive for a franchise that so desperately needed a change.

May 28, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) participates in OTA drills at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The Steelers have plenty of talent on both offense and defense; now it's a matter of making sure all the pieces fit together. The biggest variable, though, is Rodgers and how he performs at 42-years-old.

He was solid enough in 2025, throwing for 3,322 yards, 24 touchdowns and seven interceptions, but the four-time MVP simply doesn't have much of a ceiling anymore. Rather, he's a floor-raiser.

That's not a bad thing by any means, and frankly it's possible Rodgers doesn't need to turn back the clock all that drastically given how skilled Pittsburgh is at most of its position groups.

Still, if the Steelers are going to make a deep playoff run and break their losing streak in that regard, Rodgers is going to have to up his game, even if just by a little bit.

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