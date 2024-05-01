All Steelers

Steelers' George Pickens Makes Mount Rushmore of Catches

The Pittsburgh Steelers wideout has impressed one of the best wide receiver in the NFL.

Nov 13, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14)
Nov 13, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) / Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have a developing star in George Pickens, and in a short time in the NFL, the third-year wideout has put on a show with a number of acrobatic catches.

One of this infamous grabs - in a regular season matchup with the Cleveland Browns - caught the eye of some legends around the league. Speaking on Maxx Crosby's podcast, Las Vegas Raiders wideout Davante Adams named Pickens' one-handed grab against the Cleveland Browns in 2022 one of the best ever.

"One that really slid back the cracks, man, that kind of pissed me off was George Pickens's one-handed," Adams said. "People talked about it, but it really didn't do what Odell's did. It didn't do numbers like that. That s*** was crazy."

The grab wasn't the first unreal catch Pickens made in a Steelers uniform, but being on Thursday Night Football with the entire NFL world watching, it may have caught more eyes than any of his other ones.

Pickens has been praised since he stepped onto a practice field in the South Side for his ability to control his body and locate the football in the air. This season, the Steelers are looking to build on that, viewing Pickens as their WR1 after trading Diontae Johnson and drafting Roman Wilson.

It's a massive year for the Steelers wideout, and one that could feature many more highlight reel catches as he begins his first season with Russell Wilson at quarterback and Arthur Smith calling plays.

