Davante Adams to Steelers? Justin Fields's Future Changing
PITTSBURGH -- Davante Adams is officially, reportedly, on the trade market. The star wide receiver has been asked for a move before the deadline, and the Las Vegas Raiders have reportedly called teams to gauge interest. Right now, it's unknown who the front-runners are, but there's a sense the Pittsburgh Steelers are - or should be - included.
Since the second Adams appeared to be available, everyone began speculating that the Steelers could the landing spot. After chasing Brandon Aiyuk from the San Francisco 49ers all summer, the team appears ready to make a move at wideout, and while Adams is a different acquisition from Aiyuk, he's still a superstar wide receiver to pair with George Pickens.
According to multiple reports, the Raiders are asking for at least a second-round pick for Adams. Pittsburgh would need to make some adjustments to take on his roughly $18 million cap hit this season, but the team has just over $10 million in cap space, and could make the adjustments neccassary.
So, should the Steelers make a move for him? That's a question only they can answer, but one that seems to have everyone talking - and hoping. Even Steelers running back Cordarrelle Patterson is recruiting Adams to Pittsburgh.
It's a situation that is fluid but one that will need to wait. General manager Omar Khan is probably already on the phone, but for now, we have no idea if that means something will get done.
In other news, Justin Fields is QB1 for the Steelers? Mike Tomlin dove into the potential of Fields remaining the starter all season. It's time to talk about a change of heart coming from the Steelers head coach.
And it's overreactions time. All Steelers Talk dive into the craziest, or maybe the most logical overrections from Week 4.
