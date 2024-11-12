Steelers LB Accused of 'Dirty' Play
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers walked away winners in Week 10 through a hard-fought battle with the Washington Commanders. Afterward, the NFL seemed to respect both teams as contenders this season, but on the field, not everyone was cordial.
During the matchup, Commanders tight end John Bates and Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen got into a heated exchange that led to Bates' helmet coming off after the play. Both teams were called for offsetting penalties, but afterward, Bates made sure to share his distaste for Queen.
"I would say something like that has never really happened to me," Bates said. "Like I said, I was playing through the whistle. It's just the way I play. If you go back and watch the film, in my opinion, it was him probably trying to do something dirty to me. Things happen. It is what it is."
Queen was lightning in a bottle for the Steelers against Washington, recording seven tackles, including two tackles for loss. He was a key piece in Pittsburgh's one-point win over the Commanders, moving them to 7-2 on the season.
Both teams will see if their play caught the attention of the NFL, warranting the term "dirty." The NFL sends out fines the following week, which means everyone will know if Queen or Bates went a little too far when they announce them for Week 10.
In the meantime, Queen and the Steelers are turning their attention to the Baltimore Ravens for what should be another brutal showdown. AFC North football always comes with a bit more chippiness, and with Queen hosting his former team for the first time, it's almost certain there will be some words exchanged throughout the ball game.
It's hard to imagine anyone in Pittsburgh's locker room would label Queen dirty, but they probably love the edge he played with in Week 10.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!