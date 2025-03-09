Steelers Making Big CB Signing? Jaguars WR Becomes Available
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are headed into free agency with lots of questions, one being thier plan at cornerback. And in a market that is loaded, they're expected to make a splash.
The Steelers are being predicted to make a bigger signing at the position with names like Byron Murphy of the Minnesota Vikings, Charvarius Ward of the San Francisco 49ers and D.J. Reed of the New York Jets at the top of the list.
After a year with Donte Jackson, it appears the expectation of bringing him back has faded. A position the Steelers were once believed to settle in, leaving them with roughly the same batch, but now, they're ready to make a move. One that could leave them with the NFL's biggest secondary signing.
On the offensive side of the ball, the Jacksonville Jaguars have given the Steelers a new option at wide receiver. While it's not Christian Kirk, and it's not another starter to pair with George Pickens, it would fill a need they have this offseason.
The Steelers are looking for change. That includes a position that struggled last year, that maybe, Jacksonville just filled by making their latest roster cut.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!