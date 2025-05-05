Steelers Finally Done Adding? What's Next?
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have their roster. Or at least most of it. As they wait for Aaron Rodgers and try to find the final diamonds in the rough during Rookie Mini Camp, they begin the next pahse of the offseason. And there is plenty left to do before they begin training camp.
What is it? Well, it starts with welcoming the incoming draft class. The Steelers have seven draft picks, a handful of undrafted free agents and plenty of Rookie Mini Camp tryouts. They'll look to add to their 90-man roster, and there are a few names to watch that could make enough impact over the weekend to continue working with the team throughout the summer.
Then, it's about adding Rodgers. The four-time NFL MVP has yet to sign, but it feels like things are very close. Rodgers is still dealing with an off-the-field issue and isn't going to come to Pittsburgh unless he can be fully committed. But there's a sense it's coming somewhat soon, and that's the next step after Rookie Mini Camp for the Steelers.
Then, it's about getting the others signed. T.J. Watt headlines the list of extension candidates, but he's not alone. It'd be very surprising if Watt didn't sign a contract extension this summer, and doesn't ink one worth more than what the Cleveland Browns handed Myles Garrett.
Once Watt is signed, at least one other player is on the list as a potential extension candidate.
After everyone is signed, it's competition time. The Steelers have a few position battles worth monitoring this summer, including one at quarterback. But Rodgers, Mason Rudolph and rookie Will Howard aren't the only group to watch. Pittsburgh has three or four position battles early in offseason programs that everyone should have their eyes on.
