Steelers QB Options Thinning

The Pittsburgh Steelers are missing out on quarterback options.

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are out on another quarterback option. As they wait for Aaron Rodgers to give them answer, other options are leaving the board, with the most recent one being a target for Pittsburgh.

Joe Milton has officially left the New England Patriots after being traded to the Dallas Cowboys. The move was one that many anticipated, but several teams were interested in. Milton, who's entering his second year in the NFL, was on the board as an option for multiple franchises - the Steelers included.

Pittsburgh was in on Milton, but their offer either wasn't strong enough, or Milton didn't want to go to the Steelers. Either way is concerning. Because after being moved for a late-round pick, it's hard to imagine the Steelers are going to get another option for the same price tag and just as much upside.

What does it mean? Probably two things. For one, it could show that the Steelers aren't an ideal landing spot for any quarterback. With Rodgers holding them hostage, the Steelers need to find an alternative route. Right now, those options are getting thin. And if Milton didn't want to come, who does?

Second, it means Pittsburgh is looking. Finally. The team has held themselves back from other quarterback options as they wait out the Rodgers decision. But they are making it known that they aren't very happy with Rodgers taking so long, and at this point, it appears they're looking for other options.

It's a move in some direction for Pittsburgh. A positive one? We won't know right now. But it's movement for the first time in weeks.

