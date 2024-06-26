All Steelers

Steelers WR Trade Appears Inevitable

The Pittsburgh Steelers seem to be locked in on a blockbuster trade.

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) reacts to his touchdown score during the first quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 34-3. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) reacts to his touchdown score during the first quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 34-3. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Unio / USA
The Pittsburgh Steelers are watching things falls apart in San Francisco, marking another point in the timeline when you start to think that a trade could be possible. And at this point, it just appears to be inevitable that Brandon Aiyuk ends up elsewhere - and potentially in Pittsburgh.

Over the last few days, the Steelers have been brought back into the conversation of a wide receiver trade as Aiyuk reportedly went to the 49ers to discuss contract negotiations. This comes after a string of public conflicts between the two sides, including a social media video where Aiyuk told Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels that the team doesn't want him anymore.

The Steelers' biggest competition appears to be the Commanders, but that doesn't rule them out of the running - or the lead position - for Aiyuk. San Francisco would most likely rather send their All-Pro wideout to the AFC instead of the NFC, and the two sides reportedly had a deal in place during the NFL Draft, signaling that it could happen again.

As for the contract, Aiyuk is going to be worth a lot of money. Likely over the $30 million per year mark. But Pittsburgh was willing to make the move before, so why not now? And as for 2024, they currently have over $15 million in salary cap space, which is more than enough to pay the star wideout for his current salary.

Every time you start to think the Steelers are moving on from Aiyuk, they get pulled right back in. Steelers on Sports Illustrated was told months ago that it'd be more surprising if a deal didn't happen.

Well, maybe it wasn't a matter of how, but when. And maybe, the Steelers are getting closer to making something happen before training camp than they were before the NFL Draft.

