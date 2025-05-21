Steelers Made Wrong QB Move?
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers messed up? Maybe. As they wait for Aaron Rodgers to answer, the entire NFL world watches, and by the passing day, they look worse. More than 60 days since Rodgers stepped foot in UPMC Rooney Sports Complex in Pittsburgh, no answer has come from the 41 year old quarterback. Meanwhile, other quarterback moves are happening across the league.
One of those moves comes from San Francisco, where the 49ers ended plenty of rumors about if they would move on from Brock Purdy by signing the quarterback to a big-time extension.
The extension brought plenty of questions about why it took so long and if San Francisco really was considering a move to trade Purdy? If they were, some are questioning if the Steelers made a call to them about it? If they didn't, it may be a bad look.
The Steelers believe Rodgers is coming. If he doesn't, it'll be Mason Rudolph as their starting quarterback with rookie Will Howard as his backup, unless Skylar Thompson takes over the job. But they were interested in other quarterbacks in the past, which makes the lack of effort for Purdy interesting.
Pittsburgh was likely a candidate for Matthew Stafford and was in on Sam Darnold and Justin Fields. They've shown they wanted to figure out the position, but seemingly have turned strictly to the cards in their deck. This season, it's either Rodgers or Rudolph. Is that going to be enough?
In other news, Rob Gronkowski is making early guarantees against the Steelers. And is the team's newest wide receiver already their third-best player? T.J. Watt, Cam Heyward, Minkah Fitzpatrick and a few sleepers are at the top of the talent list in Pittsburhg. But PFF has named the best of the group heading into 2025.
