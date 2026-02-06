George Kittle: Potential Niners Reunion?

I'm here with San Francisco 49er tight end George Kittle.

He's joining us on behalf of Old Spice.

How's it going?

Good to see you.

Lovely today.

How are you doing in San Francisco today?

Doing pretty good.

It's a nice city.

I'm, I'm liking it out here.

I also have to add that you are now the husband of an SI swim cover model.

OK, let's talk about that.

She looks unbelievable.

Fabulous, absolutely fabulous.

What was your reaction when you saw the cover?

She looks so great.

I was so excited.

Um, the only negative is that it came out at 5 a.m. this time and so we woke up to look at it, which I was excited for, which was a blast.

Uh, I was just like so proud of her.

When she got the opportunity, she like literally was like, uh, I'm gonna detox.

I'm gonna work out this way.

I'm gonna train this way, eat this way, and she did it for like 10 weeks and then she got the results she wanted and went down there and just absolutely crushed it for this, uh, the photo shoot.

It was awesome.

She looked amazing.

She's been doing a lot of cool.

Things.

How proud are you of her?

Oh, just so awesome.

She just like, she takes advantage of the opportunity.

It's like I always say about in the NFL, like I always like when young players get in and play because I'm like they take advantage of their opportunity.

She had an opportunity.

Now she's just crushing it and people are like, Oh wow, Claire is cooler than you.

Like I've been saying it for 10 years.

Like my wife's cooler than me.

Now you guys are finally starting to believe me.

You guys are just catching on.

Come on now, please.

Where are you gonna hang it up in the house?

Oh, Wallpaper just all over the bathroom, yeah, everywhere, yeah, no, wallpaper in the entryway, probably cover my fridge.

Yeah, it's like it's own Christmas card.

We'll just put it everywhere.

That'll be a, maybe above my bed, above my bed somewhere.

What's it gonna take to get you like in a pair of trunks on the cover of S I Swim?

You're next, actually, we talked about that last night, so you did, yeah, we, uh, SI skins.

Sponsored by Titan you, we'll have a red carpet event at Titan University.

I don't know if I should be talking about it, but you know, it was brought up at the Sports Illustrated swimsuit release party last night.

So we'll see if we can actually get that.

Can you imagine a whole cover of tight ends?

be hilarious.

Who would be on the cover with you?

Um, how many, how many do I get?

Uh, let's do like top 30, I think, well, 3 or 5.

Let's do 5 .

I would say you have to do me, Travis, and Greg.

And then I'd put Gronk in there because he's built for it literally and then my last one, Let's see Maybe like I don't know like do you wanna do retired you could do like a Delaney Walker was here earlier, yeah, he's fantastic still in great shape, Jimmy Graham.

we got options.

We got options, bald, yeah, handsome.

You might have like a, a second career when you're done playing football there .

I'm swimsuit modeling.

I'm so ready.

You know what?

You might also have a second career though in, uh, WWE because Charlotte Flair was here yesterday.

Oh my gosh, she was at my party last night.

I was so.

Excited.

She told us that you have a home at WWE when you're done playing football.

How does that make you feel?

I know you're a big fan.

I love Charlotte Flair.

She's fantastic.

She's always so nice to me.

She actually, I ran into her yesterday.

I was getting into my car.

I'm on a scooter.

I'm not very mobile right now, guys, and I scoot out into my car.

And I look out the window and I'm like, is that Charlotte Flair?

I was like, that is Charlotte Flair, and I literally am not supposed to really walk on my boot, Almost sprinted to her to say hello and give her a hug.

She's awesome.

She's fantastic , um, but it means the world.

I mean, the WWE family is so awesome.

They're all so welcoming .

They're all so kind.

I've, I've had only great experiences with everybody I've talked to in WWE.

I'm a more recent WWE fan, but I've actually been learning a lot from that new Netflix show WWE Unreal.

But people have mixed opinions about it because some people wish that things were a little bit more secretive like they were back in the day.

How do you feel about that?

Um, who, see, that's a good question because like I love the behind the scenes stuff because it really gives people the view into it, but the secrecy of it is kind of what makes it so special.

So I'm, I'm.

I don't need to see it, but it is fun to see it.

But like, at the same time, like I will, might, I might not watch it because I don't wanna know.

I love watching when they're in Grilla and kind of seeing the, the interactions between Triple H and all the wrestlers.

I think that's awesome.

Uh, you're obviously a big wrestling fan.

If you could pick one retired wrestler to make a comeback, who would it be?

Stone Cold.

Why is that?

Because he drives beer trucks into the ring and sprays people with beer, like, and he throws the middle finger up everywhere.

Ghost, just, oh, just a goat.

I love him, yeah, just that FU mindset, and I really appreciate that.

He's fantastic.

I would, I would pay a lot of money though to see Eddie Guerrero, uh, wrestle.

Um, we share a birthday, shared a birthday, and I know the rest of the world has just missed him.

So like I would have really appreciated seeing him like cheat to win all those times.

That would have been pretty fun.

You going to WrestleMania?

Absolutely.

So who's winning, uh, CM Punk or Roman Reigns?

Hm, that's a good question because one, Roman Reigns is a 49ers fan and I love Roman Reigns.

Roman is one of the few guys I've actually never met, and I've gone to like 6 WrestleManias, Roman, I'm gonna spear him.

Don't tell him, um, but the last couple, seeing Punk's been to a couple of my games and he's always really nice to my parents.

But I, I, I do acknowledge Roman Reigns.

So that's, he's gonna be hard to beat at WrestleMania.

He's got a pretty good record, you know.

T Higgins is a big WWE fan.

I did know that actually.

Yeah, he was here yesterday.

He told me that he wasn't a fan of how John Cena's, uh , final match went.

Had it.

What are your thoughts?

Absolutely horrible.

Had it.

Horrible.

Just completely disagree with it.

No, I didn't like anything about it.

Like, you don't have to lose.

Now, I will say this.

I do like Gunther though.

He's a fantastic bad guy.

Great heel, great heel.

He's really good at making people not like him, you know what.

Because people don't like him so much, he could use some Old Spice, and he'd probably smell better, have more swagger, more people would like him.

OK, well, you're here on behalf of Old Spice, so what we got going on?

You got a bunch of Old Spice deodorant.

He came with a lot in his scooter.

It's also here.

Oh, and it's right there.

It was in my pocket this whole time.

Nice.

There we go.

Gotta smell good.

I know.

I'm here with Old Spice, you know, we got the new Old Spice swagger, a little bit more swagger just to get you going.

And the cool thing this year.

You see there's a scent and it's an intensity down here.

What are we talking?

How intense is the scent?

This one looks like 75% intense, but each, each scent has its own intensity.

So you'd be like, you know what, I'm really going for it today.

I really want someone to smell me, or you'd be more low key and you get like a more low intensity, and I think that's kind of cool.

You get to pick and choose your own.

I tried to adjust it myself.

It doesn't adjust.

It's, it's, it, each flavor scent, it's not.

Flavor.

It's a scent, guys.

Don't taste it.

OK, if the 49ers season had a scent this year, what would it be ?

Oh my God, grit.

That's a good one, grit.

That is, that is what it was sacrifice.

I don't know, one or the other team sacrifice.

Uh, before I let you go, what's your one message for Niners fans before next season?

Oh.

My one message for Niners fans.

Hey, have a rebuild year got us 13 wins and a win in the divisional round, that's pretty good, or the wild card, sorry.

Um, It's only going to get a little bit better from that, and all the boys are coming back again, and who knows, we might add some.

Past friends.

Oh, who are we talking?

I don't know.

I hung out Debo last night.

That was fun.

You like that?

I love Debo.

Are you kidding me ?

You want him back on the Niners?

I love Debo.

That's all I love Debo.

We'll keep it at that.

Awesome.

Thanks, George.

Appreciate it.