Kyle and Kristin Juszczyk Talk Best Dressed 49ers Player, Styling LeBron James, and Fashion Dos and Don'ts

Kyle and Kristen Yszek are joining us here at Radio Row on behalf of Flip.

So nice to meet you guys.

Thank you so much for stopping by.

I feel like I'm having.

I feel like I'm talking to like the NFL power couple right now.

How long have you guys been together?

111 years.

I know.

What is one thing feel like that long?

I know it feels like yesterday.

It really does.

I love that.

What is one thing people would be surprised to know about being an NFL couple?

Oh, well, Kyle is not like normal.

NFL players, to be honest, like he's a gardening.

He is a hobbies hobbies are growing in the garden?

Oh, right, right now we've got uh we got kale, we got Swiss chard, we got carrots, we got bunch of onions.

I wasn't lying.

We got bok choy.

We got tats.

It's, it's, it's bustling right now.

Can you cook?

Do you cook with the?

Yeah, I do.

He's a man that does it all.

Are you gonna cook it up for Valentine's Day?

Are you?

I can't.

I get, no, let me tell you, I get sum for Valentine's Day every year because my birthday is February 11th.

So you know it's like, well, we just celebrated your birthday you just asked that I was like, well, we have the wheels for her birthday wheels are turning.

OK, I'm sure you guys have seen the hot.

Though, because Valentine's Day is on the Super Bowl next year.

You have so many out there.

I actually didn't know that, but they need to do a really beautiful breakfast.

I'm a breakfast girlie, so they need to do a really beautiful breakfast for their wives, girlfriends, and then they can go watch the game.

Yeah, handle everything in the morning so that you've got the evening freedom.

Do some good cuddles in the morning, yeah, yeah.

You know what they should do?

They should buy someone some offseason merch.

That's what they should.

You're on it now we're thinking it'll be nice and happy.

Now we're thinking lips chocolate covered, that's right.

That's all you need.

Come on.

It really is.

Here's something better.

OK, well, chocolate in offseason, name a better combo, right?

You have styled or you've created looks for high profile celebrities.

Taylor Swift, obviously a big one.

Who is one celeb that you would love to design clothes for?

Oh my gosh, people ask me this question a lot, and there's so many, but.

Like I have to go to our main guy and that's LeBron.

Oh my gosh, what would you, what would you, what would you create for LeBron?

Um, I would have to do something sentimental with like his jersey and his son's jersey maybe together or maybe for LeBron's wife, like doing like the whole family.

There's so much good stuff, but we're such LeBron fans in this household.

Kyle's from Ohio like 15 minutes from him, so like.

That on top of he's the greatest of all time, like we love LeBron of all time.

You can't go wrong with LeBron ever.

Can I circle back to Taylor Swift for a second though, because obviously she's getting married.

Who knows when?

Probably soon.

If you were to create a wedding dress for her, what would that look like?

I don't know.

I don't wedding dresses.

I know, but maybe in the future, you guys, you're more of a sports apparel type of girl.

I'll let her take that.

Alright, Kyle, what, what player on the 4 do you think a stylist?

Oh my God, now you're throwing shade.

I don't's the best dressed?

Who's the best dressed, honestly, I gotta give it to .

Williams, because he's a very large man and for him to on top of already like even if he wasn't large like he dresses very well, but also to find clothes that fit him and still look as good as he does, that's a whole another thing in itself that's actually really, really true, right?

Yeah, because we have a hard time finding pants that fit designer stuff.

I'll be like, Trent, like what, what size is that?

Like they don't sell that at the store.

Where do you get that.

It's, he doesn't give away his secrets.

No.

Alright, well tell me about these pretzels, you guys.

What's going on?

So Kyle and I were doing a Flip's partnership.

We have always loved chocolate covered pretzels.

That's our go to snack like movies, chocolate covered pretzel, date night.

It's just our go to.

So we're joining Flips in trying to make everyone sign a petition because everyone calls the coin toss a coin at before the game they flipped the coin.

And the coin has to flip in order for it to count.

So it flips.

We're trying to make everyone sign a petition, so it'll be called the coin flip and not a coin toss.

Some might say it's the biggest of the week.

I like it.

It's not about Patriots Seahawks.

It's about to flip.

Yeah, absolutely, 100%.

Alright, before I let you guys go, we're gonna do some fun yes or no questions.

Keep it light.

I got some paddles right here for you.

Pretty self-explanatory.

OK, can we put these down then?

Yeah.

OK, so is yes, red is no.

I love.

I love.

One thing I love.

OK, yes or no wearing a suit with socks, wearing a suit with socks.

Sorry, no socks, no socks, wearing a suit with no socks.

Yeah, yeah, I'm OK, socks.

Yeah, that's stupid.

I don't know that.

I'm here for it.

Yes, but I , I need to be better.

I need to be better at that.

Yes, OK, agreed.

Is a hot dog sandwich?

Does anybody really care?

That's I take.

And the day after the Super Bowl should be a holiday.

Oh my gosh, yes, yeah, everyone's exhausted.

You need 24 hours to recoup.

Yeah, I mean, these primetime games on the East Coast don't start till like 10 p.m. and then you're not done till the next day.

How are you guys?

Awesome.

All right, thank you so much for stopping by.

I really appreciate it.

Thank you so much fun.