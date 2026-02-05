Bijan Robinson: The NFL's Deadliest Smile

All right, I'm here with Atlanta Falcons running back Bjon Robinson at Radio Row ahead of the Super Bowl.

You're joining us on behalf of Colgate.

How's your Super Bowl week been going so far?

It's been great, um, super busy, you know, we've been here since, uh, Saturday for Pro Bowl and all types of like really cool stuff, but I mean, I just like meeting so many people this week, uh, and it's been, it's been amazing.

You seem like such a, a happy, smiley guy.

What brings you joy?

I'll say just my faith, um, you know, it's, it's something that I've always been a part of when I was a kid, and that's the biggest thing that brings me the most joy and just my family and just all the people that I surround myself with like it's always a good, it's always a good time, so I'll definitely say those two, those, those two things have definitely droven, you know, who I am as a person.

Does anything ever make Bejon Robinson mad though on the football field?

You ever get angry out there?

You know, you, I do sometimes, but like you wouldn't know, you know, because I'm always, I'm always just straight faced.

I never talk smack like I'm always quiet, uh, but I mean they, they try to get in my head, but I'm always just like, yep, it's not gonna happen, not with me.

You don't trash talk at all, at all, at all.

It's like weird like one time a dude was like trying to trash talk he was trying to get in my head and trying to like trash talk and stuff like that and.

I just looked at him and I smiled and I was like, and I, I just, I just kept you're killing them with kindness.

I love it.

I gotta do it.

All right, you are a big music guy, right?

If you had to pick one person to perform in the halftime show next year, who would it be?

One person, um, one artist.

I'll probably have to say a DJ and his name was uh Kaytranada like yeah, yeah, I'll have to say like I'll probably put him in there just because like he would get everybody dancing, he would get everybody going, uh, so yeah, he, he'd probably have to be the one.

Can you name one Bad Bunny song?

I actually cannot.

You know what, that's a common theme this week.

I don't know why.

Like I've heard his songs before.

I just don't know the names of the songs.

It's the only thing.

Um, OK, you kind of went viral a couple days ago for some words about Kevinsky.

It sounds like you're pretty excited about what he can do for the Falcons.

What do you think he's going to bring to the team?

I think, you know, well, first of all, I thought he was just a great hire just because like he's such an offensive-minded guy and, you know, I love offensive-minded guys and just learning from them and learning how they operate and learning how they can control the team, um, but I just think his leadership is like really big and, you know, I love how when I got to talk to him , just talking about his vision and his plan for the team and what he wants to see, you know, what's what he wants to see happen in the, in the future of this team, so.

You know, I'm, I'm really excited just to see another head coach, um, who was a head coach and just to see like the leadership that he brings, um.

And I mean, I, I really just can't wait to get to work with him.

He's got to be excited to have you on his roster.

I mean, who wouldn't want to coach Bejon Robinson?

You're one of the greatest in the league right now.

Uh, you're very durable as well.

Like you really don't miss very many games, um, yeah, which is a, which is a blessing.

What's the secret as a running back?

I mean, it's not really a secret .

Uh, it's just like always making sure that every single week that I keep my body at the utmost shape because there's a lot of different.

Things that happen during games and a lot of different body parts that you move or that you use, uh, during those games.

So make sure that I attack it before, you know, and not just wait, um, because I did that my rookie year and kinda, kinda sucked, but I mean, I got used to it and then got better as, as time went on.

Nice.

Alright, well, you're joining us on behalf of Colgate.

What you got going on with them?

Yeah, so with the Colgate Total active prevention system.

Um, you know, the toothbrush and the toothpaste, it's very key in, in how I use my oral health and how I just attack problems before they start, because, you know, I don't want my, my teeth to be messed up.

I don't want anything to go, go wrong.

So with them supporting me and with them always being by my side and make sure that I'm always ready to go to prevent any bad things to happen, so I don't gotta.

Go to these dentists because I'm not a fan.

Um, it's, it's been an amazing partnership and you know I really appreciate them for just giving me the opportunity to, to talk about it.

You have a wedding smile.

Oh, thank you.

Thank you so much for the time.

Really appreciate it.

Absolutely, thank you.