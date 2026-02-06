Brock Purdy: Has More to Prove

I am here with San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy at Radio Row ahead of the Super Bowl.

You are joining us on behalf of Toyota.

Thank you so much for taking the time.

I want to get to that in just a second, but have you heard what Fred Warner's been saying about you?

Uh, I mean, I've heard him say some things, but what are you talking about?

Let me, let me catch you up.

Fred said yesterday that he, he thinks that not only will you win a Super Bowl, but that you will also be an MVP one day.

So I wanna ask you, is it only a matter of time?

I mean, obviously.

We're gonna take it one day at a time and see what happens, but you know, uh, it's definitely a, a possibility, and, you know, it's, it's up to us to go do that.

So yeah, what do you think your ceiling is as a quarterback?

I think, you know, for me, I just want to be the best that I can be, and, and what I mean by that is, you know, showing up every single week and being a consistent guy in terms of, uh, doing my job, helping other guys elevate their game, go win games, um, and then obviously get in the playoffs and go, go win the Super Bowl.

So, yeah.

You've already accomplished more than most in your NFL career, playing in the Super Bowl, being the leader of the 49ers.

Do you still feel like you have more to prove?

Do you have that underdog mentality?

Yeah, I feel like, you know.

I don't want to like sit and look at the past and go, oh yeah, we did that, we did that.

Like, yeah, I'm very grateful for that, but it's, I feel like, you know, the, the mindset has to be, you know, can I keep the chip on my shoulder?

Can we go out and do it again and again and again and, uh, week in and week out, and obviously that starts at practice.

It starts with all the little things, can't get ahead of yourself, but, um, you know, you gotta put what's left behind behind and, and move forward.

You play for one of the greatest offensive minds in football, Kyle Shanahan.

I'm curious, how has he impacted your growth as a quarterback?

He's been awesome just in terms of helping.

We see the game as a professional, uh, with coverages and concepts and learning our offensive system , like he's done a good job with helping me elevate my game and, and becoming an NFL quarterback.

So, I, I'll always be appreciative of him and we're continuing to grow together as we go, but, um, you know, he's the man and I'm, I'm honored to be able to learn from him.

Word on the street is that you are, uh, a big bass fishing guy, is that right?

You like bass fishing?

OK, so if you could pick 3 NFL players to take on a bass fishing trip, who would it be?

And I will point out that we got Travis Hunter right behind us here holding up 2 fishes, yeah, right here.

Oh, OK, I would take Travis Hunter.

I mean, you want to take a guy that loves, loves fishing, so there's one, you know, I think, gosh, I mean, obviously I'm thinking of my teammates.

Kittle would be crazy.

I'd make him drive the boat.

Travis and I could fish.

And then a third guy.

You want to trust George Kittle to drive your boat.

I don't know if I do trust him, but it'd be fun.

It would be fun.

He played good music too.

And , um, man, I, I probably some random defensive player, just give some defensive guys love.

I don't know, man.

Who's a big defensive lineman.

That'd be fun.

Oh gosh, there's so many of them.

What about someone on the Niners?

On the Niners, man, I would go Jauan Jennings, receiver.

Like he's funny.

Yeah, he's got a good personality.

I know he'd be a good time.

I think you guys gotta make that happen, little trip on the offseason for it.

Oh yeah, you can do it.

All right.

What do you got going on with them?

Uh, yeah, so last night we had the Toyota Glow Up Classic.

We had some high school girls playing some flag football, and it was at like, it was nighttime but with glow up jerseys and a football, so it was really cool, uh, but Toyota's done a good job with, you know, helping spread awareness for just the game of football and, and, uh, having everyone play it .

So it was, it was a great night.

Any big plans for Super Bowl week?

Um, you watch the game, yeah, I mean, do our job with, you know, what we have lined up with all the events, but outside of that, yeah, I'll probably watch the game and, and watch it.

I'm not gonna go in person or anything, but it'll, uh, yeah, it'll be good.

All right, thank you so much for stopping by.

I appreciate it.

Appreciate it.

Thank you.