Charlotte Flair Hopes For Women's WrestleMania Main Event

I'm here with the queen of the WWE Charlotte Flair.

How you doing?

Thanks for having me.

Hey, first question, we are on the road to WrestleMania.

So I'm, I don't think I can ask anyone else this question.

Is, is this another year that we see the women main event a night of WrestleMania?

Well, I hope so.

We have elimination chambers still, so in terms of What title I'll be going for, whether it's the tag team titles or Rock SmackDown title, I think any given year the women can main event, it really just boils down to who has the best story.

To me that's like, I don't think anyone should be given the main event spot just because they're a man or a woman.

I think it's who has the best story.

And how would you describe the women's division as of right now?

Oh, I think it's, you know.

Deeper than it's ever been, most stacked.

I mean, look at the tag division.

You have like individual stars that could be, yeah, thank you, Alexa Bliss, Eo Sky, Bailey, Lyra, future Hall of Famer Hall of Famers.

Oh my gosh, you just named a bunch of legends.

We saw Bree Bella make her return at the Royal Rumble.

We just talked.

To her she's excited.

She says she's here to stay.

Is there another legend you would love to come back on this road to WrestleMania on the road on the way to WrestleMania?

Yeah, is there another legend that comes to mind, you know what, they gave us a name.

I think the locker room is a little crowded right now, but I'm always open to more faces, more competition.

Fantastic.

You know, we're here at Radio Row.

There's so many superstars, so many celebrities.

Is there one that, you know what, I could see you hop into the ring.

Uh, well, I always say that, you know, the door is always open for George Kittle.

I know how much he loves the business.

He's had an opportunity to be in the ring before so far .

So whenever his football career is done, I say bring it.

Well, we love him.

Well, this is, he is one of the biggest fans, right?

He is, and, and he's so respectful.

Oh my gosh, you gotta love it, right?

And you bring celebrities that come in that show respect and his wife looks like a badass too.

Oh my gosh, are we, are we building something here?

Is this how you pitch it?

I don't know.

Like, Dad, I need you to be my partner.

Oh my gosh.

So there's been so much news in the world of WWE.

You had legends like John Cena, AJ Styles walk away from, you know, I'm not gonna ask you if you're retired because I know you just had the long.

Longest run in the world, rumble, you know, but my question for you is, when you see these legends walk away, what impact does it make in the locker room?

You know, as fans we're selfish.

We want you guys to wrestle for 200 years, but as someone in the locker room who sees the work that these wrestlers put in day in and day out, what's it mean for you when you see them walk away from, well, like for someone like John, I really think that whenever he had the opportunity to do what he wanted to do and how much he gave to the business, I think he was able to walk away satisfied.

Like there wasn't any, um.

I can't think of the word like regrets, and I think seeing that and then seeing AJ.

You know, I never wanna walk away or the ending be like I have this regret.

So it's really like, while you have the opportunity, seize the day, seize the show, seize the moment, and like leave it all out there because you don't get to do this forever and like when you are done, know that you really are done.

What keeps you going at this point in your career right now?

I have my love for the business.

Um, you either get better or you get worse, and for me I just want to get better and I'm never complacent and.

I feel like this year has been the best year for character work for me and I'm looking forward to WrestleMania.

I'm looking forward, you know, to see what 202026 brings and, um.

Yeah, it's just never being complacent.

I just always want to evolve and what you know what, since you mentioned that like story wise this Alexa Bliss storyline has been taken off.

Can you just tell me a little bit how much that's impacted you?

Did you ever see yourself in a, you know, with a partner?

No, because like I always felt like I think I kind of lost, you know, things that made me a good champion along the way, but like Alexa has brought out a softer side.

I was able, you know, to go into the rumble actually this year with a friend, um.

It's OK, you know, to be goofy, to make mistakes, to be funny, to like not always be so stoic at all, like stoic at all times, so, um, I'm just grateful for her friendship, allies of convenience, and you know she is so popular where I've always been so decorated and the bond between each other is just um.

I'm just really grateful for our friendship.

Is it safe to say we're seeing the best version of Charlotte Flynn right now?

You heard it here, Charlotte.

Thank you so much for the time.

Really appreciate it appreciate it.

Thank you.