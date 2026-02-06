Jeremiyah Love is Ready to Work and Win a Super Bowl

NFL draft prospect Jeremiah Love joining us here at Radio Row ahead of the Super Bowl on behalf of Sharpie.

Thanks so much for taking the time.

So great to meet you.

We're just talking.

I'm a USC Trojan.

You're a Notre Dame , uh, Fighting Irish, but still gonna be a good interview, you know, um, yeah, I hope so.

Yeah , yeah, yeah, it's all love here, no pun intended, Jeremiah Love.

So you are, uh, about to enter the NFL.

What is one thing you want the NFL world to know about Jeremiah Love?

That um I'm coming to the league and ready to win a Super Bowl whatever whatever team I get drafted to, you know I'm ready to work, ready to give my all to a city and to a team.

Who's one defender that you want to go up against?

Jalen Walker.

Why is that?

played against him when he was at Georgia and um like that was probably the best defense I've ever went against.

OK, what's he do better than anyone else?

He's just a really hard hitter.

Like he'll he'll come up and and smack you.

I think I got, I might have got smacked by him or he was a different backer against Georgia, but like, it was like I hit a brick wall, like he's He's the guy I wanna get a rematch against.

Nice.

I like that.

OK, your hurdle is crazy.

Can we talk about that?

Seriously?

Have you always jumped that high?

I have, I've been dunking since I was like in 8th grade.

So, I've been working on my bunnies, you know, just growing up, my dad made me do like calf, like calf workouts, box jumps, stuff like that.

It was very young.

He wanted me to have bounce, so I mean it kind of worked.

Who's one defensive player you want to hurdle over?

Um, Kyle Hamilton, fellow Notre Dame guy.

OK, I like that.

Keep it in the family.

Who are your top three NFL running backs right now?

Jamir Gibbs, Saquan.

And.

Honestly, I'm gonna go with Christian McCaffrey.

Christian McCaffrey is great.

We just had him over here.

Is there anyone in particular that you look up to?

My father.

Great.

Just a great model, man.

OK.

What about NFL running backs?

Anyone in the league you look up to?

Jamir Gibbs.

Jamir Gibbs, you probably hear me say a lot.

It kind of seem like I'm like fanboying, but like he's just a great back.

Like he, I watched him in high school.

All right, it is the season of love, Jeremiah.

We're in the month of February.

Valentine's Day is right around the corner.

I gotta ask you, what is your Valentine's Day no no.

Um, honestly.

Spending lots of money, I feel like it's more about love, you know, more about gestures rather than, you know, just spending, uh, a lot of money, you know, I'll I'll write my girlfriend like a letter.

I'll write her a love letter or, you know, I'll decorate, you know, my apartment or something like that.

Nothing where you have to spend, spend a lot of money, something thoughtful, something, you know, authentic.

What are your top three Valentine's Day candies?

Hershey's, um, me personally, I like sour candy, so like sour candy, like sour straws, um, and then probably like a Reese's or something.

I just love chocolate.

Keep it simple, keep it simple.

I love it.

All right, you are joining us on behalf of Sharpie.

What do you got going on with them?

So, um, I've been named the 2026 Sharpie Rookie of the Year, um.

You know, I've just, I'm getting to just be a part of something bigger than myself, be a part of, uh, just a great group of guys like Ashton Gini, Roma Dunze, and just a couple of other guys, and then, uh, you know, I've been using Sharpie my whole life really.

So like this connection is, is really natural, um, you know , whenever it's my time to sign my rookie contract, I'll use our, uh, our Sharpie SGL pen to sign that contract and.

Really all my signature moments.

So you know I'm, I'm the Sharpie 2026 Rookie of the Year and it's part of something bigger than myself.

What are you looking forward to the most about draft day?

Finding out where I'm gonna go.

What city I heard that you like you don't wanna play.

Is that true?

Yeah, Chargers, Rams.

I'll be blessed to go anywhere .

I'm just here so I don't get fined.

I got you.

I love warm places, so.

That would be great.

All right, thank you so much for joining us.

Appreciate it.

Thank you.