Martha Stewart Reveals Ultimate Super Bowl Dinner Spread

I am here with the icon, the legend SI swim cover model Martha Stewart at Radio Row ahead of the Super Bowl.

You're joining us on behalf of Pepsi.

Thank you so much for taking the time.

Thank you.

Thank you.

Yep, PepsiCola , um, I'm, I'm friends with Pepsi, and they're doing a fabulous thing this year.

I didn't even know about it until recently.

They have, uh, taken it upon themselves.

To help local restaurants here in San Francisco promote themselves, get reservations.

They're doing PR for them.

They're doing photography with them, promoting all these vast number of delicious restaurants in San Francisco for the public, and there's, you know, there's a big crowd coming into San Francisco.

Oh yes, amazing food here as well.

Yeah, it's delicious.

Do you think San Francisco has the best food in the US?

Well, it's one of, it's one of those cities.

It's, it's top on my list.

It's very, very delicious.

We ate at Rantaro last night, which is a Japanese restaurant started by a chef, uh, uh, escapee from Chez Panisse, and we had the best dinner.

It was so good.

And we're looking forward to a Chinese lunch.

We're having Peking ducks this afternoon, and there's a lot of good stuff going on here in San Francisco.

Amazing.

I'm so excited to talk to you because I actually recently found out that you are a part owner in a European soccer league.

Is that right?

Yes, yes, my grandson and I have invested in Swansea, in Wales, right?

And we went over for a game recently.

And we played Wrexham, which is Ryan Reynolds' team, and we beat them and, uh, my grandson, who's 13, is a, he's a pretty, pretty, uh, impressive sports expert and so he's, uh, he's excited to learn the entire business of sports.

So would you ever consider investing in an NFL team?

Well, it depends.

I think, uh, I think there's a lot of, uh, kind of roll-ups in, in sports now, and banks are investing in them, and maybe we will, maybe we'll be owner, owners and somehow with some of these teams.

Any team in particular?

Well, right this year it's.

riots because I want them to win the Super Bowl.

Oh my gosh, could you imagine if Martha Stewart was a part owner of the New England Patriots?

Well, Bob Kraft, we have to go through Bob Kraft and try to get him to sell some.

Oh my gosh, that would be unbelievable.

The franchise is already amazing.

It would be even more iconic, absolutely.

OK, um, I want to know if you are bringing 3 celebrities to a Super Bowl party, who's getting the invite?

Oh, to a Super Bowl party.

Well, my town is full of celebrities, so I'd invite, I'd invite actually, I'd invite Ryan Reynolds to come over.

Uh, he likes sports so much, and he's, uh, and I wanna, and now that, that he's my competition in soccer, you know.

And I would invite Matt Damon because he's just cool and uh I would invite, oh, we have a new neighbor called Kevin Walsh who's a movie producer and director, and he just moved across the street from me in Bedford so I'd have those three guys.

I'd get a lot of insight from them.

I'm not an expert in any way in in this big time sports, but I want to learn because I want to learn from my grandson, by the way.

OK, what is one dish you think each of those guys would bring?

Uh, to the party.

Oh my gosh, I'm gonna make, I'm gonna make some really good stuff on Sunday.

I'm going back home.

What are you cooking up?

Oh, I'm gonna cook up lobster rolls because that's for Boston.

And then I'm going to have, um, some, oh, I'm getting Dungeness crab from Seattle.

And you know that's my favorite.

How are you getting it from Seattle?

It's coming.

Oh, air freight.

It's already, I think it's on its way.

Amazing, yep.

And those, oh, they're so good, those big Dungeness crabs.

So good.

I'm from Seattle and I make a mustard.

I'm, oh, you are, yeah, the seafare is amazing.

So you're a Seahawks fan.

I.

Uh, I'm not supposed to root for an NFL team, but yeah, I mean, I'm silently rooting for the Seahawks.

Yeah, OK, good.

Well, I, I wish them both well.

They're, they're two great teams who, uh, who deserve to win.

Yeah, what is one Super Bowl food or Super Bowl dish that people mess up every year?

They mess up probably the macaroni and cheese.

How so?

because they probably use boxed stuff and don't never use that boxed stuff.

That's a no no for Martha Stewart boxed mac and cheese.

Oh no, gosh, I'm embarrassed to admit I still eat out of the box sometimes.

You do, yeah.

Oh dear, OK, that's a no no.

OK, I'm gonna have you blind rank these 5 Super Bowl foods.

You ready for this?

Chips and dip, chips and dips.

0, 10.

0, sorry, this is 1 through 501 through 5, yeah, 5.

OK, sliders, sliders, 5.

OK, wings, what wings?

Oh, wings, 55 pizza, 11, and a veggie tray, 11, that's it.

All right, I also want to know what is on your playlist when you're heading to a sporting event.

Um, oh, probably this year, Bad Bunny, lady.

Oh, you like Bad Bunny.

You know what?

I was at NFL media night and none of the players can name a song.

Are you a big Bad Bunny fan?

Well, I listen to it.

You do.

I don't speak very good Spanish, so, but Bad Bunny, not only is he gorgeous, don't you think he's gorgeous?

He is very handsome.

Oh boy, and so beautifully dressed and so rich.

And uh He's a, he's cool.

No Snoop Dogg on the playlist, and he's on, and he's, and he's outspoken.

I like that.

OK, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, he's outspoken.

I was gonna say any Snoop Dogg on the playlist, on the pregame playlist, of course, but Snoop's over in Milan.

I'm, I'm joining him next week.

Oh, for the Olympics.

Oh yes, I'm doing not pre-Olympics, post, you know, they start, they open Friday, right, and he's in the opening ceremonies, and, uh, he's standing in for.

Poor, poor Savannah Guthrie.

I know, you know, that's a pretty horrible situation.

And but Snoop's over there looking fabulous.

His clothes.

I, I'm trying to get my clothes together.

I don't know if I can outdress Snoop Dogg.

I don't think so.

What's one thing people would be surprised to know about Snoop Dogg?

You guys are close friends, that he is probably one of the best dressed men in America.

OK.

That seems that's a lot coming from Martha Stewart.

Look how fabulous she looks with this tie up.

Oh my gosh, get out of here.

What's the outfit look like for the Super Bowl for Super Bowl Sunday?

Oh, my Super Bowl Sunday.

Oh, something, something, something gorgeous.

Nice .

OK, white.

OK.

You always got the looks, Martha.

Amazing.

Well, thank you so much for stopping by.

I really appreciate it.

Truly such an honor to speak with you.

SI.

We love you.

Martha loves SI.