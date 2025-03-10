Houston Texans Did Not Hit Big on Day One of NFL Free Agency
With day one of the 2025 NFL Free Agency Tampering Period beginning to wrap up, it's time to look at the Houston Texans' first crack at the available players.
Unlike some teams, general manager Nick Caserio did not make any huge splashes when looking at the free agency signings. Houston was able to grab former Denver Broncos CB/ST Tremon Smith on a two-year, $7.5 million deal. The 28-year-old spent most of his time on special teams last season, and will be a nice addition for special teams coordinator Frank Ross.
On top of Smith, the Texans were able to re-sign defensive end Derek Barnett, who tallied 26 tackles and five sacks as a rotational piece last season. Caserio continued to add more depth pieces to the lineup on Monday, including wide receivers Braxton Berrios and Justin Watson. With Tank Dell's return from injury still up in the air, the former Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs pass catchers provide some much-needed depth.
Despite not making a ton of noise on day one, Texans' fans should not worry. This year's free agency lacked juice compared to prior seasons, which most likely caused Caserio to remain conservative on day one.
However, Houston's massive move did not come in the free agency on Monday, rather via trade. According to NFL Insider Adam Schefter on X, the Texans traded offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil and a 2025 fourth-round pick to the Washington Commanders in exchange for multiple picks. This included 2025 third and seventh-round pick, along with a 2026 second and fourth-round pick.
One of the biggest needs for the Texans this offseason was to strength the offensive line, as quarterback CJ Stroud was sack 52 times last season. While many fans were concerned with this trade, it does not mean that there isn't a plan to find better protection for Stroud.
Now that Tunsil is out of the picture, it's safe to say that the Texans will be on the hunt for a first-round offensive linemen heading into the 2025 NFL Draft. Luckily for Caserio, there are an ample amount projected to go in the first round, such as Missouri's Armand Membou, Texas' Kelvin Banks Jr. and Ohio State's Josh Simmons. If Houston can land a top-tackle prospect and touch up the rest of the line with a few free agency signings, the trenches will once again be serviceable next season.
