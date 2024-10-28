Texans' HC DeMeco Ryans Provides Update on WR Stefon Diggs Knee Injury
Houston Texans coach DeMeco Ryans announced that Pro Bowl wide receiver Stefon Diggs is currently being evaluated for a knee injury sustained during the third quarter of Sunday’s 23-20 victory over the Indianapolis Colts.
“It’s unfortunate to see Stef go down,” Ryans said. “He’s still being evaluated for his knee, and we’ll have more information as the week progresses.”
Diggs, who had stepped up as the team's primary receiver after Nico Collins was placed on injured reserve attempted to break free on a route but abruptly pulled up, grabbing at his right knee before collapsing. Trainers attended to him for several minutes, but he managed to walk off the field under his own power.
He quickly headed to the locker room, where he was ruled out shortly after. In his first season with the Texans following a trade from Buffalo, Diggs had led the team with 47 receptions for 496 yards prior to his injury.
If Diggs is sidelined for a significant amount of time, rookie receiver Tank Dell will likely become the go-to option in the passing attack until Collins returns. Collins, who previously led the NFL in receiving yards, is progressing well and should be back for Sunday Night Football’s matchup against the Detroit Lions. The Texans will also look to John Metchie III, and Robert Woods to take on larger roles in their absence.
